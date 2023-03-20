New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Axial Flux Motor Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431252/?utm_source=GNW



Global Automotive Axial Flux Motor Market was valued at USD 134.84 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 29.80% through 2027 on account of increasing penetration of axial flux motors in electric vehicles.

An axial flux motor, also known as an axial gap motor, is an electric motor design where the magnetic flux between the rotor and stator is aligned parallel to the rotational axis as compared to radially in the case with the concentric cylindrical geometry of the radial gap motor.Axial geometry can be applied to practically every operating principle, for example, brushed DC, induction, and stepper motors that can be employed in a radial motor.



Over the past years, several developers have worked to improve the technology so that it can be used in applications such as electric motorcycles, airport pods, delivery trucks, electric vehicles, and even aircraft. For many years, it was used in stationary applications such as elevators and agricultural machinery.

Global economic and public health concerns were forced upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic.The production output of vehicles was consequently reduced in many automotive businesses.



The majority of companies, including those in the auto sector, were compelled to close down their manufacturing operations. Axial flux technology’s penetration in electric vehicles is further hampered by the technology’s developmental delays.

Increasing Adoption Of Axial Flux Motors In Electric Vehicles

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing as technology advances, which in turn affects the size of the electric motor sector. According to the Global Electric Vehicle Outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electric vehicles will have doubled by 2021 to reach about 6.6 million. Furthermore, axial flux motors are analogous to turbocharged engines in terms of internal combustion engines. Axial flux motors require robust hardware and electromagnetic motor designs. The research and development needed for the stability and compatibility of axial flux motors in electric vehicles are being funded by a large number of organizations such as Mercedes’s acquisition of YASA, a manufacturer of axial flux motors, in 2022 to launch a new motor production line for their electrical mobility division.

Advantages of Axial Flux Motors Over Radial Flux Motors

Due to their small size and great power density, axial flux permanent magnet synchronous motors are ideal for commercial equipment such as industrial robots, pumps, compressors, blowers, electrical vehicles, and drones.Additionally, axial flux motors have a higher power density than radial motors of comparable size, producing 30–40% more torque.



Due to their great efficiency, axial flux motors are a preferable option in applications requiring energy efficiency. With continuous advancements in axial flux technology, such as better cooling and superior performance, the market for automotive axial flux motors is expected to rise at a rapid pace in the subsequent years.

Costs Associated with Axial Flux Motors

Axial flux motors are more expensive than radial flux motors because they are more difficult to manufacture and design, and also because there are fewer production technologies and tools available.Manufacturing yokeless stator axial flux motors and regulating motor temperature has always been difficult for manufacturers.



Major motor manufacturers are only able to produce prototypes of this type of motor, which drives up the price of the motor. Axial flux motors are predicted to grow slowly in the initial years due to a lack of technology and production facilities.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive axial flux motor market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion, demand category, and region.Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented on basis of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium & heavy commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.



Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented into BEV, HEV, and PHEV.Based on the demand category, the market is further bifurcated into OEM and Aftermarket.



Based on region, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

YASA Limited, Magnax BV, Saietta Group Plc, Whylot Electromechanical Solutions, Emrax D.o.o, Lucchi R. E Motor Solution, Agni Motors Ltd., Turntide Technologies, Maglec Propulsion Ltd., Dana TM4 are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



