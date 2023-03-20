China Cell Therapy Market Size Clinical Trials Companies Insight

Delhi, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Cell Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

More Than 400 Cell Therapies Are In Clinical Trials In China

2 Cell Therapies Are Commercially Approved

Insight on More Than 25 Cell Therapies Proprietary Technologies Developed By Chines Companies

China Cell Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment

Insight On More Than 400 Cell Therapies In Clinical Trials By Phase, Indication, Company

Analysis On Pricing & Reimbursement Framework

Insight On Key Chinese Pharmaceutical Companies Involved In R&D OF Cell Therapies

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-china-cell-therapy-market

China is emerging as one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical market driven by exponential rise in clinical research and development activities undertaken by home grown pharmaceutical companies over the years. Even with slow start, China has managed to boost the sales of cell gene therapy with encouraging results in the regulatory environment, improved research and development infrastructure and flow of investment and talent. In recent years, China’s biopharma industry has contributed a significant share in the global registered cell gene therapy clinical drug trials with some world-class breakthroughs. If China continues to invest more in its research and development sector and improves regulatory procedures, the market of cell therapy in China will definitely flourish in commercial sales.

The research based on cellular therapy has managed a kick start in China with researchers making large contributions in the field. With the country making excellent progress in developing cell and gene therapy, a new wave of advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) brings hope for indications that have higher unmet medical needs. With more focus towards chimeric antigen T cell (CAR T- cell) therapy, the overall number of Chinese cell and gene therapy trials has grown significantly. Fosun Kite, Legend Bio, Hrain Biotechnology and CARSgen Therapeutics are some of the Chinese companies that are actively working on clinical trials related to CAR-T cell cancer treatment.

Recently, CARsgen Therapeutics granted exclusive rights to Huadong Medicine in China for commercialization of CT053, investigational drug for treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Both the companies which are based in China have entered this collaborative agreement with an overall value in excess of US$ 180 Million which would see Huadong bring the novel therapy to patients on the mainland.

CARSgen has submitted a new drug application (NDA) for CCT053, seeking its approval in China and the application has been granted a priority review by the Chinese regulatory body, the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The drug has been showing promising data in clinical trial programs and it is believed that this company collaboration will enhance the successful commercialization of CT053 in mainland China.

The research and development of CAR-T cell based therapies in China is closely aligned with global market trends with key goal to develop universal chimeric antigen receptor T cells that would use a different allogeneic T cell donor rather than relying of patients’ cells which simplifies logistics and optimizes the CAR-t inclusive treatment protocols. Gracell biotechnologies which is a Suzhou based biotech has initiates Chinese clinical trials for allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies in cancer while multiple companies based in China are exploring the optimization of Car-T cell treatment protocols by combining CAR-T therapy with other treatments like monoclonal antibodies or using two different CAR-T therapies together or in sequence.

As per our report analysis, it can be estimated that the cell therapeutic market is flouring in China. With rapid approvals and increasing shift of therapies from preclinical studies to clinical trials, the growth of cell and gene therapy is estimate to grow exponentially. Further trends and opportunities related to market growth like higher unmet needs, development in therapeutics, favorable government policies and other factors are tending to drive the growth of the market in China. Additionally, collaborations and agreements between pharmaceutical companies are estimated to play an important role for delivering tremendous opportunities for the researchers, patients, stakeholders and payers during the forecast period.







