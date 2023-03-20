AC Immune at AD/PD™ 2023 to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data from its Precision Medicine Pipeline

Ten presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD TM )

) AC Immune’s Chief Medical Officer to participate in expert forum on immunotherapies in Alzheimer’s disease

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 20, 2023 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that ten presentations will be delivered at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PDTM 2023), taking place in Gothenburg, Sweden, and virtually, on March 28 – April 1, 2023. In addition, Johannes Streffer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of AC Immune, will join an expert panel to discuss the latest developments in immunotherapies in Alzheimer’s disease.

Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “The ten presentations during this AD/PDTM conference demonstrate AC Immune’s progress towards our over-arching goal, which is to shift the treatment paradigm towards Precision Medicine and disease prevention. As our clinical programs in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases are advancing, we are solidifying our position as a leading developer of vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases. AC Immune’s cutting-edge therapeutic and diagnostic research programs pursuing multiple validated molecular targets, highlight the breadth of our pipeline. These will drive our differentiated Precision Medicine approach in neurodegeneration and become substantial value creating catalysts.”

AC Immune p resentations at AD/PDTM 202 3 (all times are CE S T)

Roundtable discussion

Forum 02: Immunotherapies in AD: from basics to approval

Date: Wed, 29.03.2023 | 03:55 PM - 04:55 PM | Hall C

Panelist: Forum discussion with Johannes Streffer, M.D., (AC Immune)

Active immunotherapy

ABATE study – Utilizing biomarker-based development for optimized ACI-24, a novel candidate vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease

Date: Sat, 01.04.2023 | 05:55 PM - 06:10 PM | Hall G3

Presenter: Oral presentation by Johannes Streffer, M.D., (AC Immune)

Beneficial effect of ACI-24 vaccination on Abeta plaque pathology and microglial phenotypes in an amyloidosis mouse model

Date: Sat, 01.04.2023 | 09:25 AM - 09:40 AM | Hall G4

Presenter: Oral presentation by Sabina Tahirovic, Ph.D., (German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases)

A novel anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) vaccine, a potent immunotherapy for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in Down syndrome

Date: Sat., 01.04.2023 | 07:00 AM – 08:30 AM | OD349 / #1688

Presenter: On-demand symposium by Emma Fiorini, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

VacSYn study design – biomarker-based development for ACI-7104, a novel candidate vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Parkinson’s disease

Date: Available online from Tue, 28.03.2023 | Poster P0313 / #1791

Presenter: On demand presentation by Dymitr Kostrica, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Passive immunotherapy

Antibody-mediated inhibition of ASC attenuates inflammasome activation in vitro and in a mouse model of demyelination

Date: Wed, 29.03.2023 | 04:15 PM - 04:30 PM | Hall G4

Presenter: Oral presentation by Davide Basco, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Development of TDP-43 immunotherapy blocking transmission of seeding-competent species from ALS/FTD

Date: Thu, 30.03.2023 | 06:05 PM - 06:20 PM | Hall G3

Presenter: Oral presentation by Tariq Afroz, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Small molecules

Discovery of therapeutic small molecules targeting alpha-synuclein aggregation

Date: Fri, 31.03.2023 | 07:00 AM – 08:30 AM | OD209 / #1442

Presenter: On demand presentation by Elpida Tsika, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Diagnostics & biomarkers

Discovery and initial clinical evaluation [18F]ACI-12589, a novel and promising PET-tracer for a-synuclein

Date: Thu, 30.03.2023 | 09:40 AM - 09:55 AM | Hall F4+F5

Presenter: Oral presentation by Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Compartmentalization of plasma TDP-43 in platelets: implications for TDP-43-related biomarker development

Date: Thu, 30.03.2023 | 02:05 PM - 02:20 PM | Hall G3

Presenter: Oral presentation by Ruth Luthi-Carter, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Optimization of affinity, selectivity and pharmacokinetic profile of TDP-43 PET ligands

Date: Available online from Tue, 28.03.2023 | Poster P0994 / #979

Presenter: On demand presentation by Tamara Seredenina, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com







U.S. Investors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: +1 212 915 2577

Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



International Media

Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com



Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Attachment