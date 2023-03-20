PaxMedica Holds Meeting of Scientific Advisory Board

Board Includes Several Key Opinion Leaders on Autism Spectrum Disorder in U.S.

TARRYTOWN, NY, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that it held a Scientific Advisory Board meeting on March 10-12, 2023. A number of new members have been added to the board, which consists of many key opinion leaders in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the United States including:



Dr Robert Naviaux, Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Pathology, at the University of California, San Diego

Dr. Robert Findling, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry, at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

Dr. Alice Mao, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, at Baylor College of Medicine

Dr. Constance Smith-Hicks, Associate Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University and neurologist and research scientist at the Kennedy Krieger Institute

Dr. Andrew J. Cutler, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University and Chief Medical Officer, Neuroscience Education Institute

Dr. Vladimir Maletic, Clinical Professor, Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Science, University of South Carolina School of Medicine

Dr. Michael Aman, Professor Emeritus, The Ohio State University Department of Psychology

Dr. Rakesh Jain, Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry Texas Tech University School of Medicine - Permian Basin

The meeting was hosted by PaxMedica’s Chief Medical Officer, Stefan Schwabe, MD, PhD, who commented, “We convened some of the country’s leading experts in autism spectrum disorder in support of our efforts to bring suramin to the next phase of clinical trials. We continue to be very excited about studying a product for the potential treatment of the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.”

Dr. Robert Naviaux added, “At the scientific advisory board meeting this weekend, experts from many different areas of medicine came together to share their thoughts on how suramin may work in ASD and how it might work in several other complex disorders. What emerged was a clear vision for the next steps needed to test suramin in autism. This is expected to be done in a series of international, multicenter, clinical trials that are projected to begin in 2024.”

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (“ME/CFS”), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder believed to be viral in origin and now with rising incidence globally due to the long term effects of SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”). One of PaxMedica’s primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS and Long COVID-19 Syndrome, a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19. For more information, please visit: www.paxmedica.com

