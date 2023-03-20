Willscot Mobile Mini to Participate in 2023 Markel Shareholders Meeting

PHOENIX, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Markel Corporation in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. To register for the event, please visit the 2023 Markel Shareholders Meeting site.



Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini, commented, "I am excited to participate in the 2023 Markel Shareholders meeting and engage with like-minded peers and investors who share a passion for long-term value investing. Markel Corporation’s sustained track record of delivering superior returns both within its operations and in its investment portfolio has attracted and rewarded an enviable and devoted shareholder base. Like Markel Corporation, WillScot Mobile Mini believes that values-based leadership and alignment of customer, employee, and shareholder interests are the foundation for delivering sustainable growth and compounding returns over time. While our business operations may be different, our underlying business philosophies are strikingly similar, and I will discuss how this drives our strategy and capital allocation in the context of our modular space and storage leasing portfolio. Thank you to Tom Gayner and the Markel team for including WillScot Mobile Mini in their impressive agenda. I look forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with thought leaders, investment experts, and other friends of Markel.”

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

