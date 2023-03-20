Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Virginia

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Virginia have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters.



According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Virginia are forecast to reach approximately 104 MW in 2023, representing a 37 percent increase from 2021. Additionally, residential battery deployments in Virginia are expected to grow over three-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“The Enphase Energy System is a great solution for our customers as it provides a safe, reliable, and efficient storage solution that can be customized to meet the specific needs of homeowners,” said Peter Belman, CEO at Solar Energy World. “The integration with Enphase’s Enlighten app further differentiates the system so that our tech-savvy customers have visibility into their solar energy systems and can maximize their savings.”

“We are proud to work with Enphase to build on our reputation for providing homes and businesses with quality solar products and services from Richmond, Va. to Baltimore, Md.,” said Andrew Skinner, vice president at Prospect Solar. “Our customers appreciate that Enphase’s microinverters enable them to customize their home energy solutions with some of the most powerful, reliable, and safe technology on the market.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8 Microinverters maximize the value for homeowners who want battery backup by eliminating sizing restrictions when pairing with IQ™ Batteries. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Virginia homeowners are looking for ways to reduce their electricity bills while enjoying the benefits of a smart, energy efficient home,” said Nathan King, president at Sigora Home . “Homeowners can monitor their Enphase IQ8-powered energy systems using the mobile app, offering the ultimate peace of mind.”

“Enphase is lucky to work with a vast network of experienced installers across Virginia to bring more energy independence to homeowners across the state,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer-centered service as we work to unlock a more sustainable future for all.”

For more information about IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

