Drone Maintenance Revenue to Top US$ 825.0 Million by 2033; Multi-rotors Drone Accounts for a Leading Share of 67.0%, States Fact.MR

Rockville, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone maintenance market is expected to be valued at US$ 72.7 million in 2023. It is projected that the market will rise with a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period and enjoy a total valuation of US$ 825.0 million in 2033.



The global rise in drone production and adoption from different end-use industries has substantially escalated the demand for drone maintenance service providers. People are getting more aware of the routine maintenance of drones to gain greater work efficiency. A business using drones is projected to witness substantial growth in operating profit, therefore, demand for drone maintenance services is projected to be exceptionally high in the forthcoming period.

The drones are required routine maintenance every 10 flights, propeller changes every 200 flights, and others. The drone utility in the commercial sector is exceptionally high. Owing to this factor, the commercial sector is estimated to have a high utility of drone maintenance services than the individuals using a drone for entertainment & recreation purposes.

The quantity of drones manufactured globally directly affects the demand for drone maintenance services. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were around 526,100 commercial drones registered in the United States as of December 2021. Drones are utilised by a variety of businesses, including real estate, agriculture, construction, and others. Because to this, they require routine maintenance and inspection to lower the risk of liability for the user, decrease the likelihood of accidents, and save on repair costs.

Battery replacement for drones is necessary every 10 to 20 battery cycles, as well as propeller and brush motor replacement every 200 flights. The need for drone maintenance is expanding globally in order to extend the useful life of drones and prevent rapid technological failure.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 27.5%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 28.7%

Multi-Rotor holds about 67.0% of share in drone type segment.

The global drone maintenance market growth was about 18.3% during 2018-2022.

Competitive Landscape

The business environment in the drone maintenance market is significantly competitive with the introduction of various new market players in the industry. These players are taking strategic moves regarding service launches and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market presence. For instance,

In September 2022, DJI, China’s leading drone manufacturer appointed dronetech startup Aonic as the first authorized service centre in Malaysia of DJI’s enterprises.



Key Companies Profiled

Market Development

The drone maintenance market is highly fragmented with the introduction of various market players in the industry. These market players are taking favourable moves like service launches and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their global footprint and market share. This factor substantially attributing to the healthy development of the drone maintenance market.

Segmentation of the Drone Maintenance Market

By Drone Type: Multi-Rotor Fixed Wing

By Service: Hardware Software

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone Maintenance market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of drone type (multi-rotor, fixed wing), service (hardware and software) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Drone Maintenance Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Drone Maintenance sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Drone Maintenance demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Drone Maintenance Market during the forecast period?



