Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market Report 2022: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth, Revenues, Analysis & Outlook 2018-2028

Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2028

The market was affected in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the market recovered after 2-3 months of lockdown in 2020 and construction sector gained momentum.

Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation market report comprehensively covers the market by materials, by applications, by building types, by countries.

Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market Synopsis

Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of growing commercial and residential sector of UAE and Saudi Arabia with Vision 2030 would further boost the building thermal insulation market in the forecast period.

In the forecasted period Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of government initiatives for increasing trends of green buildings by promoting energy efficiency to achieve eco-friendly architecture which has catalysed the local green buildings industry coupled with growing multiple projects in the region such as Masdar city in Abu Dhabi, KAUST in Saudi Arabia, and Msheireb Downtown Doha in Qatar.

Market by Materials

Wool insulation accounted major revenue share in the Middle East and Africa building thermal insulation market and this trend would continue in the years ahead on account of increasing trends of the green buildings in the Middle East and Africa. Moreover, green buildings in the region have increased from 623 in 2010 to more than 2500 in 2020, further increase in green buildings would grow the market for wood insulation in the years ahead.

Market by Applications

In 2021, wall insulation garnered the maximum revenue share in Middle East and Africa building thermal insulation on account of hot weather condition, therefore the region also consumes more energy than any other part in the world.

Residential building types would acquire the largest revenue share in the coming years due to an increase in housing units, such as the addition of around 45,000 units in Riyadh and 9, 000 in Jeddah by the year 2022.

In addition, Dubai's housing units are expected to reach 700,000 units by the end of 2022. The growth in housing units and green-efficient buildings would further boost the demand for building thermal insulation materials in this sector.

Key Highlights of the Report

MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview

MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Materials, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Countries, for the Period 2018-2028F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Market Trends

MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Materials

Plastic Foam

Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene Foam (EPS)

Polyurethane (PUR) & Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Foam

Others (Phenolic Foams)

Wool Insulation

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Others (Cellulose, Aerogel)

By Applications

Roof Insulation

Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

By Building Types

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

Algeria

Morocco

Kenya

Sudan

