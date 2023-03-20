Global Graphene Electronics Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Electronic Memory Devices Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphene Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Graphene Electronics Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 32.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Graphene is the first 2-D carbon substance discovered. As a result, graphene is suitable for a wide range of uses in the electronics industry. Compared to steel, Graphene is 200 times stronger, 200 times lighter than air, a good conductor of electricity, and fire-resistant.

Graphene is also valued as a powerful catalyst in the chemical industry due to attributes including its absorption capacity and high surface area.



The next-generation semiconductor technology may be developed using graphene, which conducts electricity better than existing electrode materials. The revolutionary material known as graphene is composed of a graphite atoms' single layer arranged as a single sheet. Graphene has several beneficial properties, some of which include improved heat conductivity, excellent mechanical strength, and extremely high electron mobility.



Due to graphene's distinctive characteristics of conductivity and thinness, which include its use in a variety of electronic device components, like batteries, sensors, solar cells, and more, extensive studies have been conducted on graphene's potential uses as a semiconductor. Current computer chip technology might be replaced by graphene semiconductors, as these can conduct electricity at room temperature and are only one atom thick.



Graphene has the ability to produce composite materials with exceptional properties and improve the strength and conductivity of bulk materials. Composite materials are created by mixing two or more substances with different qualities to create an end product with distinctive attributes. Similar processes are used in the production of graphene composites.





Market Growth Factors

Increasing need for electronic memory devices



Due to the growing popularity of mid- and high-end laptops, smartphones, wearables, gaming consoles, and other devices that employ these chips for non-volatile and volatile memory, the application of memory devices has experienced a tremendous increase.

Low power consumption, high uniformity, increased density, SET voltage modulation, transparency, and other factors are expected to cause memory device manufacturers to shift their attention to the creation and incorporation of graphene in their products. This should help graphene-based memory systems gain more traction in the market for consumer electronics in the future.



Rising use of graphene in automotive and electronic applications



Due to its superior thermal conductivity, great mechanical strength, rapid electron mobility, and other features, the usage of graphene for the creation of lower-power-consuming and faster electronics have significantly increased during the past few years. A Hall Effect sensor based on graphene that delivers a quicker, more direct assessment of the magnetic field with the precision and range needed for precise battery cell mapping was introduced by a UK-based company. This sensor has been developed to replace rare metal indium in electronic devices. According to analysis, the OEMs' increasing focus on creating electrical goods based on graphene is greatly aiding the market growth.



Industry Outlook



Based on industry, the graphene electronics market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial robotics, aerospace & defense, and others. The automotive segment garnered the highest revenue share in the graphene electronics market in 2021. With numerous essential uses, including tires, electronics, fluids, and fluidic systems, graphene exhibits significant potential and drives the segment's growth. Since touchscreens and liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) are the most common types of user interfaces, graphene is a desirable material that might be employed in various user interfaces.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the graphene electronics market is divided into display, memories, batteries, solar cell, integrated circuits & chips, and others. The integrated circuits and chips segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the graphene electronics market in 2021. Numerous researches have been focused on developing high-speed electron circuits and devices to take advantage of graphene's exceptional electrical characteristics in high-frequency applications. The electrical abilities of graphene electronics and their applicability for high-frequency purposes are expected to be enhanced by the large-area graphene sheets' high electron mobility.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the graphene electronics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the highest revenue share in the graphene electronics market in 2021. Due to the presence of major producers of consumer electronics, such as mobile phones and smart TVs, in the region, graphene-based components are being used in many products. Additionally, the regional market is anticipated to experience growth due to the potential usage of graphene films, substituting the indium tin oxide as a transparent conductor in smart TVs, solar cells, smartphones, tablets, and wearable electronics.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Graphene Electronics Market

Jan-2023: Graphenea added new features to the mGFET line of products with the help of an inbuilt reservoir for liquids. This upgrade would be used for rapid screening and clinical testing. Additionally, this product eases the use of bio sensing. The mGFET product line is developed to reduce the barriers to the adoption of graphene as a biosensor

Sep-2022: Versarien collaborated with BiaBrazil, a sport and activewear manufacturer. Under this partnership, the company would manufacture garments designed for both style and comfort along with maintaining performance and quality levels with Graphene-Wear technology

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Talga Group Ltd

NanoXplore, Inc

Versarien plc

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

First Graphene Ltd

Graphenea

Graphene Platform Corporation

Graphene Square, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Graphene Electronics Market



Chapter 4. Global Graphene Electronics Market by Product



Chapter 5. Global Graphene Electronics Market by Industry



Chapter 6. Global Graphene Electronics Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Talga Group Ltd.

NanoXplore, Inc.

Versarien plc

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

First Graphene Ltd.

Graphenea

Graphene Platform Corporation

Graphene Square, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njqdo0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.