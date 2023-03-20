Global Battery Housing Market Report 2023: A $1,754.46 Million in 2021 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 48.6% to 2028

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Housing Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Value and Volume, Material (Metals, GRP, CFRP), Battery Type (Battery Housing Ion, Lead Acid, Others), Vehicle Type, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lithium market was valued at USD 1754.46 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Increased competition in the electric vehicle industry is expected to provide new opportunities for the battery housing market.



Growth in the market is being aided by factors such as the increasing range and battery capacity of EVs and the requirement for rugged vehicle design. Furthermore, the industry leaders in battery housing for EVs have been releasing new Material often to increase their level of innovation.

Further, as the market for electric cars continues to grow, it is up to the battery housing used in these vehicles to safeguard their batteries from being damaged in a collision, preventing injuries and fires. Enhanced battery pack designs and structures are possible thanks to the discovery of new materials and material compositions for battery housing.



Also, lack of robust charging stations is a significant impediment for NEV demand; hence their rapid expansion is paving the road for NEV development. In order to encourage people to buy NEVs, it is crucial to provide a reliable charging infrastructure and offer convenient charging services.

This in turn is further expected to boost the demand for EVs which in turn is further driving the demand for battery housings across the globe. Further, Improvements in battery technology, coupled with economies of scale, continue to reduce battery costs. This further drives the decline in the battery replacement cost, thus leading to increasing interest in the electric vehicles.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $30.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.5% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Volume (Million Units).

The report presents the analysis of Battery Housing market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Material (Metals, Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic).

The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, Others).

The report analyses the Battery Housing Market by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Others).

The Global Battery Housing Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Sweden, Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by End User Industry, by Location.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Battery Housing Market

Company Profiles Magna International Gestamp Thyssenkrupp Minth Group Constellium Ling Yun Industrial Corp Ltd Guangdong Hoshion Industrial Alumini Nemak Proterial Hanwha Advanced Materials



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Trends

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

Value Chain Analysis

Porter Analysis

