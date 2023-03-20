Global Smart Mirror Technology Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Smart Mirrors in the Retail Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Mirror Technology Market (2023-2028) by Component, AR Feature, Functionality, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Mirror Technology Market is estimated to be USD 3.28 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.72 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.56%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Trend of Context-Aware Signage

Growing Adoption of Smart Mirrors in the Retail Sector

Surging Use of AI-Based Smart Mirror

Restraints

Higher Costs of Installation, Ownership, and Maintenance

Opportunities

Growing Utilization in Retail, Tradeshows, and Events

Challenges

Complexities in Manufacturing All-Weather Display

Lower Level of Awareness about Advantages and Components



Market Segmentations



The Global Smart Mirror Technology Market is segmented based on Component, AR Feature, Functionality, End-Users, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Services, and Software.

By AR Feature, the market is classified into AR Smart Mirror and Non-AR Smart Mirror.

By Functionality, the market is classified into Connected and Non-Connected.

By, End-Users, the market is classified into Automotive, Healthcare, Residential, and Retail.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Mirror Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Smart Mirror Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

