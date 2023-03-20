Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market Size to Surpass USD 55.66 billion, Rise with Steller CAGR 9.3%| Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market.

The global wireless bluetooth printers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 25 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 55.66 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 9.3%.

Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market Growth in upcoming years

The zink wireless bluetooth printer segment is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period. The zink printing technology does not require any ink or toner and rather utilises a specially designed paper coated with a composite material of cyan, yellow, and magenta dye crystals. These printers offer high-quality printing, and thus, are expected to witness increased demand for photo printing applications. Further, the growing popularity of online shopping will positively impact the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Once a wireless printer is connected to a network, other devices like PCs, cellphones, and tablets can connect to the same network and print using the wireless printer. Wireless technology printers allow users to send documents to the printer from anywhere within the network’s range.

Drivers

Due to increased demand for wireless printers in the IT industry and low operating costs, the worldwide wireless printer market is likely to rise steadily in the coming years. Furthermore, as the need for laptops and PCs in companies and homes grows, so does the demand for wireless printers. New–generation wireless printers, such as inkjet printers, can print at ultra-high volumes while also lowering the average cost per color impression, resulting in increased demand from a variety of end customers. Additionally, the tremendous growth in the number of internet users around the world has transformed the wireless printer market. People today have access to enormous amounts of data that must be printed.

Technological Advancements:

The growing sales of consumer electronics are aiding the growth of the wireless bluetooth printer industry. This is supported by the growing demand for portable printers and reduction in its cost, and growing need for cost-efficient printing. The rising implementation of POS printers in various sectors like shopping complexes, healthcare sector, and others is also pushing the growth of the market. The rapid technological advancements and growing investments in R&D activities by the major players are leading to the innovation of new product variants. The companies are developing printers that offer strong connectivity with smartphones via Bluetooth. With the growing penetration of smartphones, particularly in emerging nations, the mobile photo printer technology is expected to witness a further expansion. Moreover, advanced features like touchscreen capability are replacing the traditional features, making present devices more user-friendly and convenient for customers. This is expected to have a positive effect on the expansion of the global market for wireless bluetooth printer in the coming years.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market covered in this report are:

Brother Industries, Ltd., Canon Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Honeywell International Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Lexmark International, Inc. and Polaroid Corporation.

Recent Developments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 -- As tablet POS systems continue to gain popularity and become more customer facing, hospitality and retail merchants are looking for systems that are both aesthetically pleasing and reliable enough to withstand low- and high-volume environments. To meet this demand, Epson today announced four new m-Series thermal receipt printers – the OmniLink® TM-m30III, TM-m30III-H, TM-50II, and TM-50II-H. Sleek and modern, the new m-Series printers deliver enhanced connectivity and reliable performance in a compact enclosure.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. 07 June 2022 -- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that its CS60 handheld scanner and the ZSB Series label printer won Red Dot Awards in the 2022 Product Design category, marking the sixth year Zebra has received this international honor.

TOKYO, September 28, 2021 – Ricoh Company, Ltd. announces the launch of new environmental sensing devices, RICOH EH Environment Sensor D201/2021. Customers can use these new devices in refrigerated, high-temperature, and high-humidity environments to acquire environmental information such as indoor temperature, humidity, illuminance, and air pressure without replacing batteries or relying on a wired connection. The acquired data, collected by Bluetooth® wireless technology or Wi-Fi™2, can be monitored in real-time on a PC or smart device, automatically saved and alerts can be set. This system contributes to the digital transformation of environmental management. by eliminating the need for manual temperature and humidity recording, battery replacement, and wiring at locations such as food processing and manufacturing facilities, as well as retail stores.

ATLANTA, March 09, 2020 -- Toshiba America Business Solutions will unveil its new rugged, lightweight and portable barcode printer at MODEX 2020, March 9-12, booth 7324, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Toshiba’s high-speed (up to six inches per second) FP2 printer delivers best-in-class performance, producing two-inch receipts, tickets and labels for supply chain, logistics, material handling and retail applications.

Browse the full “Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market by Printer type (Thermal, Inkjet, Zink and Laser), End user industry (Commercial, Educational Institutions, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Government & Public Sector and Retail), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3827/wireless-bluetooth-printer-market/

Segment Overview

The Wireless Bluetooth Printer market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By Product Type By End User Thermal

Inkjet

Zink

Laser Commercial

Educational Institutions

Healthcare

It And Telecom

Travel And Hospitality

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Retail





Regional Insights

Region-wise, North America and Europe are expected to account for a significant share in the industry owing to the availability of advanced technology and high consumer spending power in the regions. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. The growing consumer electronics industry and rising acceptance of technology in emerging nations of the Asia Pacific are significantly contributing to the regional industry growth.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Wireless Bluetooth Printer industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market vendors

