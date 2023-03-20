Global Projection Mapping Market Report 2023: Growing Use of Projection Mapping for Media Events Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Projection Mapping Market (2023-2028) by Offering, Throw Distance, Dimension, Brightness/Lumens, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Projection Mapping Market is estimated to be USD 4.45 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.05 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.96%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Use of Projection Mapping for Media Events
- Rising Investment in Product Advertising
- High-Brightness Projectors are Becoming Increasingly Popular
Restraints
- The High Cost of Projection Mapping is Significant
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Augmented and Virtual Reality
- Rising of 3D and 4D Content
Challenges
- Projection is Less Effective in Bright Environment
- Complexity in the Process
Market Segmentations
The Global Projection Mapping Market is segmented based on Offering, Throw Distance, Dimension, Brightness/Lumens, Applications, and Geography.
- By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.
- By Throw Distance, the market is classified into Standard Throw and Short Throw.
- By Dimension, the market is classified into 2D, 3D, and 4D.
- By Brightness/Lumens, the market is classified into 3, 500-10, 000 Lumens, 10, 000-30, 000 Lumens, and Above 30, 000 Lumens.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment, Product Launches, Retail, and Others..
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Projection Mapping Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Projection Mapping Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Projection Mapping Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$11.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Offering
7 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Throw Distance
8 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Dimension
9 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Brightness/Lumens
10 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Applications
11 Americas' Projection Mapping Market
12 Europe's Projection Mapping Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Projection Mapping Market
14 APAC's Projection Mapping Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- AV Stumpfl Inc.
- Barco N.V.
- BenQ Corp.
- Blue Pony Digital Inc.
- Christie Digital Systems Inc.
- Digital Projection Ltd.
- Green Hippo Ltd.
- InFocus Corp.
- Lightform, Inc.
- LM3X.com Lumitrix S.r.O
- NEC Display Solutions Inc.
- Optoma Corp.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Pixel Rain Digital
- Proietta S.r.l.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Showtech Productions Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- ViewSonic Corp.
- VIOSO GmbH
- Vivitek (Delta Electronics, Inc.)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irp7zf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment