Global Projection Mapping Market Report 2023: Growing Use of Projection Mapping for Media Events Fuels Sector

The Global Projection Mapping Market is estimated to be USD 4.45 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.05 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.96%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Use of Projection Mapping for Media Events

Rising Investment in Product Advertising

High-Brightness Projectors are Becoming Increasingly Popular

Restraints

The High Cost of Projection Mapping is Significant

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Augmented and Virtual Reality

Rising of 3D and 4D Content

Challenges

Projection is Less Effective in Bright Environment

Complexity in the Process

Market Segmentations



The Global Projection Mapping Market is segmented based on Offering, Throw Distance, Dimension, Brightness/Lumens, Applications, and Geography.

By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.

By Throw Distance, the market is classified into Standard Throw and Short Throw.

By Dimension, the market is classified into 2D, 3D, and 4D.

By Brightness/Lumens, the market is classified into 3, 500-10, 000 Lumens, 10, 000-30, 000 Lumens, and Above 30, 000 Lumens.

By Applications, the market is classified into Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment, Product Launches, Retail, and Others..

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Projection Mapping Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Projection Mapping Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Projection Mapping Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Offering



7 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Throw Distance



8 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Dimension



9 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Brightness/Lumens



10 Global Projection Mapping Market, By Applications



11 Americas' Projection Mapping Market



12 Europe's Projection Mapping Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Projection Mapping Market



14 APAC's Projection Mapping Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



