Ablation Equipment Market Set to Surge with 10.8% CAGR by 2032: Urbanization, Infrastructure Investments, and Technological Advancements Drive Growth - BY PMI

Covina, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ablation Equipment Market is a rapidly growing sector within the medical device industry. Ablation is a procedure that involves the removal of tissue, typically by using heat, cold, or chemicals. Ablation is used to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and chronic pain. The Ablation Equipment Market is driven by several factors, including an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in ablation devices, and growing awareness of the benefits of ablation procedures.

Key highlights:

In July 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Cosman Medical, Inc., a producer of RF ablation systems. This acquisition increased the Boston Scientific’s portfolio with systems such as Deep Brain Stimulation Systems and Spinal Cord Stimulator.

In April 2016, Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical, Inc. arrived into a merger agreement. According to the agreement Abbott will acquire St. Jude Medical by end of the 2016. This acquisition is projected to expand the global capabilities and presence of both the companies and diversify their product offerings in the medical devices industry. Moreover, the merger would generate the industry-leading product pipeline and top position in the industry, owing to combined product portfolio.

Analyst View:

Rising number of ablation procedures

Minimally invasive substitutes involve less scarring, less pain, and provides an earlier recovery for patients. Additionally, as compared to traditional surgical procedures, these procedures are more economical. The acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is growing as these procedures have lower mortality, are safer and as well as lower complication rates as compared to open surgeries. Further, according to the data published by American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2014 increased from ~13.9 million procedures to 14.2 million in 2015. One of the most regularly used minimally-invasive techniques is ablation, used for the treatment of various tumor, uterine fibroids, and AF. Hence, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures support the ablation procedures to expand globally, and is propelling the target market growth.

Reprocessing and reuse of devices in developing countries

Ablation catheters are considered as single-use devices (SUDs), as per the FDA and EU regulations. Conversely, limited reimbursement and high cost of these devices has led to their reuse and reprocessing mainly in hospitals with budget constraints. High cost of ablation devices have resulted in regular reuse of these devices in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and Russia. Thus, the reuse of ablation catheters increases the risk of blood-borne infections among patients, and reduces their market size.





Key Market Insights from the report:

The Ablation Equipment Market accounted for US$ 14.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 37.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and region.

By type, the microwave ablators segment is projected to increase at a highest CAGR rate from 2020 to 2029. The highest growth rate of microwave ablation in cancer treatment, as well as benefits provided by it over RF ablation accounts for the major factors leading to the growth of this segment.

By product, the target market is radiofrequency ablators, laser/light ablators, ultrasound ablators, electrical ablators, cryoablation devices, microwave ablators, and hydrothermal ablators.

By application, the cardiovascular disease segment is projected to register for the highest share of the market in 2020. Growing incidence of atrial fibrillation worldwide along with the introduction of novel ablation technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation is the major factor boosting the growth of the market.

By region, North America is projected to register the highest share of the market in 2017, due to rapidly increasing elderly population, high acceptance rate of ablation devices in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global ablation equipment market includes:

Arthrex

Boston Scientific Corporation

AtriCure, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Halyard Health

Abbott Laboratories

EDAP TMS S.A.

Smith & Nephew

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Scope of Report:

Ablation Equipment Market, By Technology, 2020 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029 Segment Trends

Electrical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Radiation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Radiofrequency Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Light Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Ultrasound Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Cryotherapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Thermal Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Microwave Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Hydro-mechanical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Global Ablation Equipment Market, By Product, 2020 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029 Segment Trends

Radiofrequency Ablators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Laser/Light Ablators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Ultrasound Ablators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Electrical Ablators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Cryoablation Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Microwave Ablators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Hydrothermal Ablators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Global Ablation Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029 Segment Trends

Cardiovascular Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Cancer Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Ophthalmology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Pain Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Gynecology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Urology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Orthopedic Treatment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Cosmetic Surgery Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029



Here are some key questions answered:

What is ablation equipment and how is it used in medical procedures?

Ans. Ablation equipment is a set of medical devices used to remove or destroy tissue through a process known as ablation. This is typically done using different types of energy sources such as radiofrequency, microwave, laser, ultrasound, or cryotherapy.

What are the different types of energy sources used in ablation equipment and how do they work?

Ans. There are several types of energy sources used in ablation equipment, each of which works differently to remove or destroy tissue. Some common types of energy sources used in ablation equipment include: Radiofrequency (RF) energy, Microwave energy, Laser energy, Ultrasound energy, Cryotherapy. Each of these energy sources works by creating heat or cold, which causes the targeted tissue to die and be reabsorbed by the body. The choice of energy source will depend on the type and location of the tissue to be treated, as well as the patient's medical history and overall health.

What are the main drivers of growth in the ablation equipment market, and how are they expected to evolve over time?

Ans. As the global population ages, the incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease is increasing. Ablation is an effective treatment option for many of these conditions, driving demand for ablation equipment. It is expected that these drivers of growth will continue to evolve. For example, as new technologies and techniques are developed, ablation procedures may become even more precise and effective. Additionally, changes in healthcare policy and regulation may impact the availability and use of ablation equipment. However, overall, the ablation equipment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for less invasive treatment options and advances in ablation technology.

