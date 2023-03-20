Hill International Announces New Leadership in the Company’s Middle East-North Africa and Europe Regions

PHILADELPHIA and ATHENS, Greece and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (Middle East) Ltd., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that the company has named Waleed Abdel-Fattah, President, Middle East and North Africa, and Emmanouil (Manolis) Sigalas as Senior Vice President, Europe.



Abdel-Fattah joined Hill in 2007 and has 30 years of experience in the construction and management of complex capital projects. His experience includes airports, hotels and resorts, office buildings, residential developments, retail facilities, civil, and infrastructure projects. In his prior role as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Africa, Abdel-Fattah led Hill into several new market sectors, particularly the infrastructure development sector, resulting in exponential growth for Hill’s Africa operations. He also oversaw the successful execution of several landmark projects in Africa. Abdel-Fattah holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Ain Shams University in Egypt.

As Senior Vice President, Europe, Sigalas will be responsible for managing Hill’s operations, performance, and profitability across the continent. Prior to his new role, Sigalas was Hill’s First Vice President and Managing Director for Southern Europe, leading Hill’s operations in Greece, Italy, Cyprus, and Albania.

Sigalas joined Hill in London in 2005 and since then has led significant project management and advisory services appointments internationally. Promoted to Managing Director of Southern Europe in April 2018, he has led the region’s organic growth and evolution into a winning team and a profitable operational platform delivering major infrastructure, building, and energy projects. Sigalas holds the Degree of Civil & Structural Engineer from the National Technical University of Athens and a Masters in Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali says of the promotions of Abdel-Fattah and Sigalas: “Given their outstanding track records, promoting Waleed and Manolis into these new leadership positions was an easy decision. I look forward to seeing how they continue to grow Hill’s business in these regions well into the years ahead.”

