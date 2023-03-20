Health Extract’s Whitney Johns Natural Health & Fitness Supplements Featured by Amazon in Celebration of Women’s History Month

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading developer and distributor of plant-based nutraceutical products for heart and brain health, announced that its Whitney Johns line of natural health and fitness supplements are being featured on Amazon Buy with Prime today through March 26th in celebration of Women’s History Month.



For its Buy with Prime program, Amazon selected some of the nation’s top businesswomen who are making history. The selection of Whitney Johns reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to innovation: she is a sought after thought leader in fitness, a welterweight division boxer, and has launched one of the country’s most premier nutritional product lines for superior health and optimal fitness.

“I’m greatly honored to have my products featured on Amazon’s Buy with Prime as part of Woman’s History Month,” stated Whitney Johns. “Healthy Extracts has worked tirelessly to help me create five amazing formulations for women and men designed to support brain, hormone, performance, and heart health.”

According to Healthy Extracts President Duke Pitts: “Amazon’s Buy with Prime provides additional exposure for Whitney’s line of supplements, and makes subscribing to them more convenient than ever. We see this event continuing to help Whitney build one of the most exciting, supplemental brands we’ve ever introduced.”

The Whitney Johns pre-health lineup includes:

WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™: Based on Healthy Extracts’ exclusive, clinically proven all-natural BPF Gold Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulation, which has been clinically shown to increase Nitric Oxide by up to 73% and VO2 max by 24%.

WHITNEY JOHNS HORMONE™: Specially formulated to support hormone balance, boost energy levels, improve mood, desire and aid in fat metabolization. Also clinically shown to reduce hot flashes and other menopause symptoms.

WHITNEY JOHNS BRAIN ACTIVATE™: Available in powder and gel formats, is specially formulated to support focus, memory, cognition, mood and brain health. Shown to reduce brain fog, support natural sleep patterns, and clinically proven to generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain. BRAIN ACTIVATE - ENERGY GEL™ adds caffeine for additional energy support.

WHITNEY JOHNS CITRUS BERGAMOT™: Features a proprietary blend of ingredients, including Citrus Bergamot Polyphenols, which has been designed to help maintain optimal female cardiovascular health, and address cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.

About Whitney Johns

An accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, model, personal trainer, and nutrition advocate, Whitney Johns has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Whitney was recently listed among the Top 10 Incredibly Impactful Women to Look Out for in 2022 by the New York Weekly Times. Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their fitness and nutritional goals.

Whitney also serves as president of Whitney Johns Nutrition, which has launched a complete line of natural health and fitness supplements for people from all walks of life and designed to help them become healthier, fitter and more confident. The brand’s line of exclusive formulations include BRAIN ACTIVATE™ (in power and gel format), ACTIVE™ for enhanced physical performance, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™.

The Whitney Johns Nutrition product line represents the first series of private label and custom formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extracts’ unique brand influencer program . To learn more, visit whitneyjohns.com/nutrition, or for more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns’ Linktree here.

About Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit Formulations

Healthy Extracts is the only authorized company in the U.S. and Canada to distribute and manufacture Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit with 47% BPF Gold (bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction) potency. This compares to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations include CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. All are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, fully organic and made and tested in certified U.S. facilities.

Backed by published research, citrus bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome. Citrus Bergamot nutritional supplement has been formulated to regulate and maintain normal, healthy cholesterol levels, and support optimal stable blood pressure.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations contain the only citrus bergamot

extracts approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Reggio Calabria, Italy.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by multiple published studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

