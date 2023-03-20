Tea Market to reach USD 104.91 Bn at a CAGR of 6.6 percent by 2029- Says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a leading Food and Beverages business consultancy and research firm has published a report on the “ Tea Market ”. The total market opportunity for Tea Market was USD 62.68 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.6 percent through the forecast period, reaching USD 104.91 Bn by 2029. As per the report, the global Tea Market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific and European region to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 62.68 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 104.91 Bn. CAGR 6.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 287 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Product and Channel Distribution Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Tea Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Tea Market provides a thorough analysis of the market structure and the nature of competition in the market. The Tea Market size was estimated meticulously by using a bottom-up approach to get an understanding of the market growth. Key insights covered in the report include the major drivers of the market at global and regional level, challenges for future growth and various opportunities due to technical advancements in the market.

Regional analysis is conducted to provide information on the market leaders in various regions, market penetration and demographic factors affecting the regional Tea industry. The market is broken down into two major segments by product and distribution channel. Segment-wise analysis helps gain insights into the core target consumers of the product, its manufacturers and devise advertising campaigns for the same.

For the competitive analysis of the Tea Market, a competitive matrix is made covering market leaders and new entrants. The report presents an overview of each company along with important takeaways based on the revenue generated, financial health , technological advancements, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, alliances and marketing tactics.

Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods. A mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis was used in the report. Primary research was used to validate the findings from the secondary research. Research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis was used to grasp the factors affecting the growth of the Tea Market. Such analysis makes the report an investor’s guide, thereby helping clients take investment and marketing decisions.

Tea Market Overview

Originated in the Eastern part of Asia, tea is a popular beverage made from the leaves of tea plant. The beverage is made by pouring hot water on fresh or dried leaves, thereby infusing the water with its scent and flavour. Over the years, the consumption of tea has increased among the westerners with a wide range of flavours being offered to choose from. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits offered by the consumption of tea is expected to be the primary driver for the tea industry growth.

Tea Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for healthier drinks, increasing disposable income and the introduction of various healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are the major drivers of the tea market. During the forecast period, the shifting preferences of people towards flavored tea and the availability of wide variants of tea are expected to contribute to the Tea Market growth. The fluctuating prices of raw materials due to the unpredictable climatic conditions are to pose a major challenge for the global tea industry’s growth. The market growth is also expected to be restrained by the availability of substitutes for tea such as coffee and other beverages over the forecast period.

Tea Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to hold the largest shares of the global tea market. The major factor that is driving the market growth in these regions is the increasing consumption of tea due to the health benefits associated with it.

The tea market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent during the forecast period. The regional Tea Market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness about the benefits of the product.

Tea Market Segmentation

By Product:

Black

Green

Oolong

Herbal

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online



Tea Market Key Competitors include:

Tata Global Beverages Limited

Unilever Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

Barry’s Tea

Apeejay Surrendra Group

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Ito En, Ltd

Davids Tea Inc.

Tea Forté Inc.

Barry's Tea

R Twining And Company Limited

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Nestle SA

Orientis Group (Kusmi Tea)

The Republic Of Tea

Tazo Tea Company

Numi Inc.

Apeejay Surrendra Group

Mighty Leaf Tea Company

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

Cleod Russel

Key questions answered in the Tea Market are:

What is Tea?

What is the current growth rate of the Tea Market?

Who are the key players in the Tea Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Tea Market?

Who held the largest market share in Tea Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Tea Market?

What are the opportunities for the Tea Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Tea Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Tea Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Tea Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Distribution and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

