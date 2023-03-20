Cosmetics Market to reach USD 604 Bn at a growth rate of 5.25 percent by 2029- Say Maximize Market Research

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Consumer Goods & Services-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Cosmetics Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Cosmetics Market was USD 401.10 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5.25 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 604 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 401.10 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 604 Bn CAGR 5.25 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 127 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Cosmetics Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Cosmetics Market report provides current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments. The report covers growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints. The Cosmetics Market report helps in understanding the industry dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and estimate the Cosmetics Market size using a bottom-up approach. The report provides insights into the regional dominance that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of various strategies by them to introduce new products . The report covers the historical data & forecasts, company’s revenue shares, regional opportunities, Latest trends & dynamics of Cosmetics Market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The segments covered in the report by Category, Distribution Channel, and Region. A qualitative and quantitative analysis was conducted to gain a clear understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities for Cosmetics Market. SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis was conducted to evaluate a company's competitive position and to develop strategic planning while assessing internal and external factors, as well as current and future potential of the Cosmetics Market.

Cosmetics Market Overview

Cosmetics are combinations of various chemical compounds generally used to improve the appearance of the human body. The cosmetics products which are mainly available & used by people are sun care, skin creams & soaps, hair shampoos, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics and perfumes. These products are offered mainly through retail stores & online gateways.

Increasing demand for natural & organic cosmetic products is expected to influence the Cosmetics Market growth.

Innovative strategies such as new product launches with natural ingredients and appealing packaging have been adopted by manufacturing companies to increase sales of their cosmetics products. As cosmetics have become an integral part of individual’s lives, consumers use natural ingredients for manufacturing of cosmetics products, which does not have any adverse effect on skin , is a popular strategy of manufacturers to attract more customers. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the Cosmetics Market during the forecast period.

Use of chemicals in manufacturing of cosmetic products is expected to hamper the growth of the Cosmetics Market.

Daily use of chemicals added to cosmetic products are dangerous for skin and have many adverse side effects. Extensive use of colored cosmetic products for eyes and lips can cause many skin diseases and consequential health hazards. These factors are expected to limit the growth of the cosmetic industry.

The North America region is expected to hold the dominant position in the Cosmetics Market during the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share in 2021. The usage of various cosmetics products is also high in the North American countries, within the various age groups of people compared to the rest of the world, thus accelerating the demand. Given such developments in the region, it is expected to hold the dominant position in the Cosmetics Market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in the cosmetics market. Countries such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and many others in the region have massive cosmetics industries. Top brands and product ranges are presenting a bundle of opportunities for manufacturers to showcase their products, deliver their services using various marketing strategies, and earn profits. These factors are expected to grow the Asia Pacific region in the Cosmetics Market during the forecast period.

Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

Based on category, Skin & Sun Care segment is expected to dominate Cosmetics Market growth over the forecast period

Skin & Sun Care segment held the major market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. Skin care products play a major role in daily healthcare regimen of individuals and rise in awareness about beauty and consciousness are the prominent factors that expected to drive demand for skin care products during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, Retail segment is expected to dominate Cosmetics Market growth over the forecast period

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held a major share in the market in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Availability of a broad range of consumer goods under a single roof, and convenient operation timings is expected to growth for Cosmetics Market during forecast period.

By Category

Skin & Sun Care

Hair Care

Deodorants

Makeup & Color

Fragrances



By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

Cosmetics Market Key Players include:

L’Oréal International

Avon Product Inc.

Proctor and Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Revlon, Inc.

Kao Corporation

The Estee Lauder Company Inc.

Skin Food

Shiseido Company, Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Clarins

Alticor Inc.

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf AG

Yves Rocher

Maybelline New York

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd



Key questions answered in the Cosmetics Market are:

What are Cosmetics?

What was the Cosmetics Market size in 2021?

What is the study period of this market??

What will be the Cosmetics Market size by 2029?

What is the CAGR of cosmetics market?

How the major currents trends will be shape the market in the future?

What factors are expected to hamper the Cosmetics Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Cosmetics Market growth?

What is the cosmetics market effecting factor?

Which region holds the maximum market share of the cosmetics market?

Who are the key players in the Cosmetics Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations



