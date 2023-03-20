Global Supply Chain Analytics (SCA) Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Greater Supply-Chain and Operational Efficiency Bolsters Demand

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supply Chain Analytics (SCA) Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis & Forecasting, Spend & Procurement Analytics), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global supply chain analytics market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 13.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.

Big data analytics has been used by a number of businesses in a variety of industries to improve tactical and real-time decision-making. As businesses want to use analytics to obtain a competitive advantage over rivals, the supply chain management sector has become one of the most popular places to use analytics solutions. The firms need assistance making decisions about crucial tactical and strategic supply chain operations, since the knowledge gained from these activities may help save costs and improve supply chains.

The automotive segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

By vertical, the segments include automotive, retail and consumer goods, F&B manufacturing, machinery, and industrial equipment manufacturing, pharmaceutical, government, and energy and utilities. Automakers may use supply chain analytics to help them analyse ever-larger data sets. In essence, the capacity to mix various data sources and use effective big data approaches to help provide relevant insights has significantly improved in recent years. Automakers may estimate demand more precisely by using supply chain analytics to spot new developing trends early on, such as a shift to a certain option, like an automated transmission, or a particular colour. Automakers and their suppliers may get even greater understanding of their operations and the larger supply chain by using these methods and tools to identify patterns and relationships that may have previously gone unnoticed or undiscovered.

The service segment is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With the growing acceptance of supply chain analytics solutions across key industrial verticals, the need for supporting services is also rising among businesses. The market for supply chain analytics offers managed and professional services. After the deployment of solutions, these services are crucial. Businesses are changing and looking for new methods to increase their Return on Investment (RoI) and enhance company optimization in the era of the digital economy. Enterprises are turning to services that are essential for simplifying corporate processes and maximising business resources in order to foster development and produce more income.

Among Vertical, pharmaceutical vertical is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Due to intense rivalry from both local and foreign rivals, pharmaceutical companies are under enormous pressure to increase the efficiency of their supply chains and operations. Due to inadequate IT systems and infrastructure, it is difficult to see how the inventory and distribution operations are doing. To use supply chain analytics solutions to predict the growing demand and maintain appropriate inventory levels, top medical device firms are getting in touch with respected solution providers. If pharmaceutical companies can accurately predict how quickly their treatments and medications will be needed, supply chain analytics can help them better align production with demand. This data may be used by decision-makers to estimate how long a supply chain interruption will last and how long it will take to find a solution before there are significant shortages of medicines.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the supply chain analytics market. North America is one of the leading markers for supply chain analytics in terms of market share. The region's supply chain analytics market is expanding as a result of the fast-paced infrastructure development, widespread acceptance of digital technologies, and rise in real-time data in supply chain organisations. The expansion of the supply chain analytics market in the area is attributed to the cutting-edge products provided by different vendors that concentrate on supplying dashboards for analysis to make strategic business choices.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Greater Supply-Chain and Operational Efficiency

Growing Adoption of IoT in Supply Chains

Rising Adoption of Big Data Technologies

Growing Use of Analytics Technologies

Restraints

Increasing Concerns of Businesses Regarding Data Security

Rising Cyber Threats Hindering Adoption of SCA Solutions

Opportunities

Growing Use of Supply Chain Analytics on Cloud

Rising Awareness of Benefits of Supply Chain Management

Increasing Benefits of Using Supply Chain Analytics Software

Challenges

Lack of Qualified Employees

Reluctance to Switch from Manual Methods to Advanced Reporting Processes

Integration and Analysis of All Data

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Demand Analysis and Forecasting

6.4 Demand and Supply Planning

6.4.1 S&OP Process Management

6.4.2 Supply Chain Risk Management

6.4.3 Supply Chain Event Management

6.5 Supplier Performance Analytics

6.6 Supplier Performance Metrics Analysis

6.6.1 Delivery Performance Analysis

6.6.2 Price and Profit Margin Analysis

6.7 Spend and Procurement Analytics

6.8 Types of Spend and Procurement Analysis

6.8.1 Tail Spend Analysis

6.8.2 Supplier Spend Analysis

6.8.3 Category Spend Analysis

6.8.4 Contract Spend Analysis

6.8.5 Strategic Sourcing Analysis

6.8.6 Source-To-Pay Analysis

6.9 Inventory Analytics

6.10 Distribution Analytics

7 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Services

7.3 Professional Services

7.3.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2 Support and Maintenance Services

7.3.3 Deployment and Integration Services

8 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Pharmaceutical

10.5 Food & Beverage Manufacturing

10.6 Machinery and Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.8 Government

11 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

1010data

AIMMS

Axway

Cloudera

DataFactZ

Dataiku

Domo

Electrolux

EmblemHealth

FedEx

Hum Industrial Technology

IBM

Infor

Intugine Technologies

Logility

Lumachain

Manhattan Associates

Mazda Motor Logistics

MicroStrategy

Oracle

Pafaxe

Qlik

Relex Solutions

Rosslyn Analytics

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Software AG

SS Supply Chain Solutions (3SC)

TARGIT

The AnyLogic Company

TIBCO Software

Titan International

Voxware

Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcxhyb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment