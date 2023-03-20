Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that as at 31 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of the Company was 53.4 pence per share.

The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 1.3 pence per share for the period ended 31 January 2023. The record date for the dividend is 31 March 2023 and the payment date is 27 April 2023. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53