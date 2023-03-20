New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molybdenum Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817696/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Molybdenum Market to Reach $362.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Molybdenum estimated at US$279.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$362.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.3% over the period 2022-2030. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$183 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Molybdenum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$70.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

- American CuMo Mining Corporation

- Antofagasta plc

- BHP Group Limited

- China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

- Compañia Minera Antamina S.A.

- Compañia Minera Doña Ines De Collahuasi

- ENF Ltd.

- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.

- Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

- Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

- Moly metal L.L.P

- Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group Co., Ltd.





Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Molybdenum - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report:



