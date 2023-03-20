Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for High-Utility Protective Equipment Fuels $3.8 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Open-circuit SCBA, Closed-circuit SCBA), By End-use (Fire Services, Oil & Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self-contained breathing apparatus market size is anticipated to reach USD 3,832.25 million by 2030, expanding at 6.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

It is anticipated that a rise in occupational injuries and a rise in the demand for high-utility protective equipment would drive up product demand. For instance, the International Labour Organization estimates that each year 160 million people suffer from work-related illnesses and there are over 340 million occupational accidents globally. The aforementioned factors will continue to fuel the market for self-contained breathing apparatus.



Sales of self-contained breathing apparatus are expected to increase in the coming years due to the expanding number of fire threats and the increased need for private firefighters. Firefighters provided by state and local governments are increasingly being supplemented by people employed in private companies.



For instance, wealthy Californians are paying private firefighters USD 3,000 per day to guard their properties according to recent newspaper reports. Moreover, insurance firms are frequently engaging or working with firefighting crews to provide consumers with mitigation services, which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the self-contained breathing apparatus industry over the anticipated period.



The product demand is anticipated to be driven by strict safety regulations for asbestos mining and increased employee awareness of personal and respiratory safety across the major sectors. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking severe measures to shield the general public from asbestos exposure. The strict regulation would prohibit all ongoing uses of chrysotile asbestos, including its manufacturing (including import), processing, distribution in commerce, and commercial use.



Additionally, several government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), have released guidelines for monitoring activities related to exposure to hazardous gases and particulates, which will increase product demand in the coming years.



Large-scale investments are expected to support the oil and gas industry's growth by maintaining current production levels and enhancing overall production efficiency. According to Global Energy Investment, oil & gas companies' spending outside of The proper usage of SCBA will be made more widely known through various education and training initiatives connected to the use and maintenance of respiratory protection equipment, which is anticipated to boost market expansion.



For instance, The Joint Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) worked together to help hospitals implement their respiratory protection programs (RPPs). Also, over the projection period, the implementation of government regulations regarding safety issues is projected to encourage the usage of SCBA in the fire service sector.



Manufacturers are launching new products and engaging in mergers & acquisitions to broaden their geographic reach. For instance, MSA Safety Incorporated announced in July 2022 that the London Fire Brigade signed a USD 9 million contract to provide its firefighters with the company's M1 SCBA and telemetry technology.



Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Market Report Highlights

The closed-circuit SCBA type segment dominated the market and accounted for 64.1% of the global revenue share in 2022. Closed-circuit products are used in the mining industry as they are suitable for applications where a breathing gas is required for a long duration

The open-circuit SCBA type segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Open-circuit SCBAs are composed of light metals or carbon fiber-wrapped composites and are filled with filtered compressed air. Firefighters favor composite material cylinders because they are lower in weight, thus driving the demand

The oil & gas end-use segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. SCBAs help guard against particles, gases, and vapors. Also, OSHA mandates that industry workers such as supply workers are provided with reliable respiratory equipment including the SCBA. The proximity of supply workers to hazardous environments will spur market expansion during the forecast period

North America region dominated the market and accounted for 29.6% of the global revenue share in 2022. Expanding industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing are expected to increase product demand due to growing workforce capacities in this region

The industry focuses on implementing strategies such as product development, distribution network expansion, and portfolio expansion. For instance, in July 2021, Perspective Robotics AG and MSA Safety signed a cooperative development agreement. This agreement will improve the fire services they provide

