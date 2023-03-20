Deephaven Mortgage Taps Patrick Creek as Western Regional Vice President, Wholesale Sales

DALLAS and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick Creek has joined Non-QM lender Deephaven Mortgage LLC as Western Regional Vice President, Wholesale Sales.



Based in Dallas, Mr. Creek has more than 15 years’ industry experience as a business development executive, with a focus on helping mortgage brokers and correspondents succeed in the Non-QM marketplace. He was previously Regional Vice President of Sales with Arc Home LLC and Vice President Wholesale-Non Delegated Sales with First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation.

At Deephaven, he is responsible for working with brokers within and west of Texas to grow their Non-QM revenues, drawing on Deephaven’s flexible products, in-house underwriting expertise, and dedicated training and support.

“Deephaven is seeing tremendous interest in Non-QM products from mortgage brokers who are new to the segment,” said Mr. Creek. “I am thrilled to introduce them to our knowledgeable and responsive team.”

“Pat brings deep experience in Non-QM sales, operations and loan production to Deephaven. His hands-on product knowledge and passion to be a strategic partner to our customers make him a valuable addition to our firm,” said Tom Davis, Chief Sales Officer.

Contact Patrick Creek at pcreek@deephavenmortgage.com.

About Deephaven

Deephaven is a full-service, multi-channel, long-term mortgage lender in the Non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved customers throughout the U.S. Deephaven was founded in 2012 and led the formation and development of the Non-QM mortgage market. Please visit deephavenmortgage.com for additional information.

Contact Dawn Ringel

267-620-8401 or dawn.ringel@incenterms.com