Global Acoustic Metamaterials Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Acoustic Metamaterials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Major driving factors are functional diversity in design, increase in the standard of living, increased emphasis on the adoption of renewable energy by the developed and developing nations, developments in 5G, environmental regulations, increased usage of smart devices, and evolving technological developments in this field.
Key Market Insights
- As per the technology outlook, resonate membrane segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the motor vibration control segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Metasonixx, Acoustic Metamaterials Group Ltd, Sonobex, MetAcoustic Applied Metamaterials, Applied Acoustics Systems, Evolv Technology, TeraView, Echodyne, and Acentech among others, are some of the key players in the global acoustic metamaterials market
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Resonant Membrane
- Periodic Resonators
- Sonic Crystal
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Seismic Wave Reflection
- Vibration Control
Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Transport Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy & Power
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
