Cognaize Announces Expansion of Executive Team and Board of Directors to Accelerate Growth and Innovation of AI-Powered IDP Solutions

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognaize , the intelligent document processing (IDP) company powered by hybrid intelligence, today announced that it has added three industry veterans to its board of directors and executive team to help advise and lead the company forward as it experiences significant growth and extends the power of its technology platform for leaders in financial services. The additions of André Andonian and Mark Almeida to the Cognaize Board, and David Sensenich as Global Head of Sales are significant milestones for Cognaize, as it continues to grow to meet the growing demand for its IDP solutions from banks, asset managers, insurance companies, and financial information providers in the United States and around the world.

“The additions of André and Mark to our board of directors is an important milestone for Cognaize as they will both play important roles in developing and refining our strategic mission to deliver ever-more innovation and value to our growing number of customers. David Sensenich is a critical addition to our management team as he has two decades of experience leading sales organizations for leaders and innovators in markets including analytics, ratings, and lending,” said Al Eisaian, CEO of Cognaize. “Our ability to attract industry leaders with proven experience and expertise is a testament to the impact that Cognaize is having on the financial services market and to our customers who require customized and sophisticated AI solutions tailored to their exact requirements.”

André Andonian was appointed as the Chairman of the Cognaize board of directors. He is the CEO of Andonian Advisory and serves on the board of Analog Devices and AEM Holdings. In his 34-year career at McKinsey & Company, André was a member of the firm’s leadership teams in Europe, the United States, and Asia, most recently serving as managing partner of McKinsey Korea and Japan. He advised clients across the firm’s advanced industries and technology practice groups and served multiple terms on the Shareholders Council, the firm’s global Board of Directors.

“Cognaize is a rare company that has developed breakthrough innovation that is meeting the exact requirements of the market,” said Andonian. “They have cracked the code on how to enable collaboration between human experts and AI to empower financial services organizations to achieve continuous improvement in efficiency, maintain control over their data, and gain powerful competitive advantage. I am excited to work with the Cognaize team to further expand the value we are delivering to our customers and help drive the market forward.”

Mark Almeida has deep and proven experience in financial services. He spent over 30 years at Moody’s, including serving as President of Moody Analytics for over a decade, where he oversaw the company's products and services used extensively by financial institutions worldwide. Almeida is currently a Board Member at Tractiv and is a limited partner and advisor at Nyca Partners, a leading venture capital firm specializing in financial technology."

“Throughout my career in the financial services industry, the holy grail has been to find a better way to extract insights from the growing volumes of unstructured data,” said Almeida. “Cognaize’s technology platform was clearly developed for financial experts, by financial experts, and their application of AI for the financial services market represents a giant leap forward for the industry.”

David Sensenich has extensive global sales leadership experience in the financial data analytics and software technology sectors. Over the past eight years, David has led the go-to-market efforts as Head of Sales at ARGUS (Altus Group), Trepp (DMGt Company), and Blooma, focusing on software and data solutions in the Structured Finance and Commercial Real Estate markets. Prior to those roles, David spent 14 years at Moody’s Analytics, where his roles included Managing Director of the Global Accounts team and the Asia-Pacific region.

“I am excited by the opportunity to drive the adoption of Cognaize’s IDP solutions in financial services organizations all over the world,” said Sensenich. “Despite the enormous hype and potential of AI technologies like ChatGPT, Cognaize is the first company to develop AI models tailored to the nuances of financial documents and the specific requirements of each organization, which is why they are achieving such rapid growth.”

About Cognaize

Cognaize is an AI-first IDP solutions company, powered by hybrid intelligence, that empowers financial services to drive continuous improvement and make transformative decisions that result in an ever-better business. Powered by Cognaize’s sophisticated financial AI models, which have been trained on over 1.3 million documents, and each customer’s proprietary data, AI models, and financial experts, Cognaize is the first company to deliver a complete AI solution integrated into the daily operations of business and data science teams, bringing the promise of AI to financial services firms. For more information, please visit www.cognaize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Merrill Freund

merrill@freundpr.com

415-577-8637