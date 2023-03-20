Carbon Molecular Sieves Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.4%: AMR

Portland, OR, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global carbon molecular sieves market was estimated at $0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54041

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.4 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 400 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increasing demand for carbon molecular sieves (CMS) in pressure swing adsorption (PSA) and other applications Increasing demand for carbon molecular sieves (CMS) with high nitrogen gas generation and low air consumption Opportunities Rising demand for CMS from various applications Restraints Hardening of carbon molecular sieves (CMS) product



Covid-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 pandemic had created several problems in the carbon molecular sieves market because supply chains occasionally operated and jagged market conditions were brought on by trade restrictions and lockdowns.

However, an increase in the demand for carbon molecular sieves in the gas and biogas industries curbed this negative impact.

The gas and biogas industries gained some traction and successfully began production during the pandemic. As a result, after the COVID pandemic, the demand for carbon molecular sieves has been growing rapidly.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global carbon molecular sieves market based on type, application and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Procure Complete Report (400 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3LBlcem

By type, the adsorption cycle 120s segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global carbon molecular sieves market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The adsorption cycle 60s and others segments are also studied in the report.

By application, the gas separation segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global carbon molecular sieves market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Simultaneously, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the biogas upgrading, noble gas recovery, and others segments.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global carbon molecular sieves market revenue and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2031. Furthermore, the same region would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The prominent market players analyzed in the global carbon molecular sieves market report include Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical Co., Ltd, Huzhou Minqiang New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Sorbead India, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., RXChemicals, and SINOCATA. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by the market players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbon-molecular-sieves-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com