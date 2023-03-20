Burning Daily Announce New Range of CBD and Hemp Products Following Increased Customer Demand

Hacienda Heights, California, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Daily is excited to announce its new range of CBD as well as Hemp products to its online customers. Burning Daily is a leading provider of the most trusted and highest-quality hemp and CBD-based products. Their mission is to provide customers with the best and safest cannabidiol or CBD products and services possible and committed to providing customers with an enjoyable, safe, and responsible experience.

Leading Online Hemp Retailer

Founded by Dennis Sanders, Burning Daily has grown into a leading online retailer of hemp products such as Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-O, and HHC.

CBD Trends

According to recent studies, one in three American adults has tried some type of CBD product.

Those numbers are even higher among younger generations, especially millennials. The rise in popularity of these products has also led to a significant influx of producers and providers claiming to sell high-quality and safe products, while that’s not always the case.

In fact, CBD product sales in the United States were estimated around $4.17 billion in 2022. By 2026, that same study estimates CBD product sales are expected to reach roughly $4.23 billion in value. Finding a trusted source for quality and safe CBD products, like Burning Daily is the key to having a positive experience.

CBD Products

Cannabis plants naturally contain more than 100 cannabinoids. While many people may be familiar with Delta-9 cannabinoids, CBD and other minor cannabinoids also offer a wide range of benefits, without producing intoxicating effects.

Burning Daily offers a wide selection of top-quality hemp products from beloved brands like Flying Monkey, Urb, Medusa, Tre House, Space Walker, ZAZA, and more. These brands offer a wide range of products, including cartridges, edibles, disposable vaporizers, and flower, in many different cannabinoid strains.

Delta-8

Delta-8 is one of the more than 100 cannabinoids found in a cannabis plant. Delta-8 is distinct from THC, which is the cannabinoid that produces an intoxicating feeling. Delta-8 shares similar molecular properties to THC but has a much lower psychotropic potency when ingested. It does have the ability to produce similar effects, especially with certain products, like Delta-8 edibles.

Delta-10

Delta-10 is another of the cannabinoids found in cannabis and tends to produce similar effects to those of Delta-8. Delta-10 can be a bit milder than its counterpart and is often said to help produce calming effects and help with sleep.

THC-O

Those looking for a different option may want to experience THC-O products. THC-O is considered one of the more recently-discovered alternatives to THC. These products are also often described as two-times more potent than Delta-10 products.

HHC

Two other cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, HHC and HHC-O, interact in a similar fashion to Delta-9 and Delta-10. Consumers say HHC products tend to provide a euphoric experience that lasts a bit longer and hits a bit stronger than other similar cannabinoids.

Benefits of CBD

While the benefits of CBD will vary from person to person, it’s often touted as helping with multiple issues. A recent pharma study finds one in seven Americans uses CBD, with 62% using these products seeking relief from stress and 60% using CBD products to help with pain.

More Information

When it comes to finding CBD products, there is definitely no shortage of options, but ensuring the products are of the highest and safest quality is key. Turn to the trusted team at Burning Daily and experience the full benefits and enjoyment of a wide range of CBD products. To learn more about the wide variety of Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-O, and HHC products available, visit https://burningdaily.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/burning-daily-announce-new-range-of-cbd-and-hemp-products-following-increased-customer-demand/