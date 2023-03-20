HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Securities Fraud Class Action:

While Hagens Berman believes more facts will be developed, the complaint which starts the clock on when investors must move to be a lead plaintiff alleges Defendants made misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) SVB faced a high risk of insolvency in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s commencement in 2021 of ongoing interest rate increases; (2) SVB would be worse off in this environment than banks that did not cater to tech-startups and venture capital-backed companies; and (3) SVB’s investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, making it particularly susceptible to a bank run.

Investors began to learn the truth on Mar. 8, 2023, when SVB revealed that it sold substantially all of its available for sale-securities portfolio that resulted in an after-tax loss of approximately $1.38 billion in Q1 and plans to offer $1.25 billion of stock and $500 million of preferred depositary shares.

Then, on Mar. 9, 2023, the Wall Street Journal and others reported that SVB’s disastrous securities portfolio sales were “directly related to the surge in interest rates over the past year” and “the company’s $21 billion portfolio had a yield of 1.79% and a duration of 3.6 years” while “[t]oday, the 3-year US Treasury note yields 4.7%, a far cry from the levels at which the bank bought the Treasury notes prior to 2022.”

These events sent the price of SVB shares crashing $161.79, or 60%, lower on Mar. 9, 2023, wiping out over $9.5 billion of shareholder value in a single day.

Then, on Mar. 10, 2023, SVB’s wholly owned subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was appointed as receiver. The previously announced equity offerings were terminated.

“We’re focused on whether SVB hid known risks from investors, and if so recovering as much as possible on their behalf from any bad actors, including those who sold on inside information,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

