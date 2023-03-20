Deep Learning Chipset Market to Expand by 27.9% CAGR as Development of Smart Cities Becomes a Priority for Various Countries, says Persistence Market Research

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 2023 to 2032, the worldwide Deep Learning Chipset Market would expand at a CAGR of 27.9%. By 2032, its value is anticipated to surpass US$ 72.8 billion. In 2022, a market revenue of US$ 6.2 billion was predicted.

Demand would be fueled by the introduction of quantum mechanics and widespread use of artificial intelligence in various industrial sectors. The market is growing as a result of the gaming industry's expansion worldwide.

It has led to a shift away from central processors and graphics processors for simultaneous completion of numerous challenging tasks. Market expansion is also encouraged by introduction of smart city programs and creation of smart buildings in corporate settings. The market is expanding owing to high demand for smart homes and rising number of computer vision applications.

Growth of the internet of things is one of the additional factors supporting a positive market outlook. Deep learning chipset sales would be further boosted by increased human-like robot development that would remove human interference and errors.

Owing to the development of powerful computers and advancements in data center capabilities, the technology is rapidly gaining popularity. Modern computers are capable of performing tasks without requiring human interaction. Due to swift adoption of cloud-based technologies across various industries, deep learning service providers are flourishing.

Numerous repetitive and routine tasks can be completed by deep learning algorithms more quickly and accurately than by humans. It might also offer added features such as vital insights and a warranty for the caliber of the work.

Hence, implementing deep learning within businesses might result in time and cost savings. Ability to execute imaginative tasks that require human interaction would eventually save the personnel. Deep learning is considered to be a disruptive technology across several industries, which will increase demand.

Key Takeaways from Deep Learning Chipset Market Study

The graphics processing units segment by type would surge at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. Based on application, the system-on-chip (SOC) segment would showcase growth at 27.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

China deep learning chipset market is expected to be worth US$ 6.1 billion by 2032.

by 2032. South Korea deep learning chipset market would elevate at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. The United Kingdom deep learning chipset market is likely to be worth US$ 3.7 billion by 2032.

“Rising deep learning adoption in cloud computing across various industries is a key element propelling growth. Together with cloud computing, smart home equipment is becoming increasingly popular. They frequently employ deep learning processors.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Deep Learning Chipset Market

Renowned players in the deep learning chipset market are concentrating on supplying comprehensive flagship products. Throughout several industries, a handful of dominant players are providing consistent customer service. In the next 10 years, the market will see various mergers and acquisitions, as well as new releases.

Key Players-

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.Com Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Baidu Inc., Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xilinx Inc

For instance,

In October 2022, IBM introduced a new artificial intelligence processor. It can execute and teach deep learning models more quickly than a general-purpose CPU. The IBM Research Artificial Intelligence Unit, also called AIU, is the company's first full system-on-chip designed just for deep learning. It is a semiconductor with ASIC design capabilities. It can be configured to carry out any deep learning activity, including interpreting audible speech or text and images on a screen.

Get More Exclusive Insights into Deep Learning Chipset Market Study

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the deep learning chipset market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the deep learning chipset market in terms of

Type (central processing units, graphics processing units, field programming gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuits),

(central processing units, graphics processing units, field programming gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuits), Technology (system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module),

(system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module), Regions ( North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

