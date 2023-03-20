Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report 2023 Featuring Profiles of 18 Major Companies and Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 115 Companies

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Types/sub-types and End-Use Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews analyze and project the global Antimicrobial Coatings market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2028

North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are estimated to corner a combined share exceeding 85% of the global antimicrobial coating demand in 2022, with North America being the largest and Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest growing.

To some extent, developed regions in North America and Europe already had some antimicrobial technology in place, be it in the form of coatings or in the form of disinfectants, sanitizers and antibiotics.

However, with advancements in technology in Asia-Pacific, the demand for antimicrobial coatings has increased and will continue to do so over the coming years.

Antimicrobial Coatings are especially significant in the medical & healthcare sector because of the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Using these coatings minimizes the propagation and risk of microbes and germs that can typically be found on frequently touched surfaces, such as switches, doorknobs, computer keyboards, household appliances, and the like.

The use of antimicrobial coatings on catheters, surgical devices, medical instruments & trays, and medical electronics has also grown exponentially, more so after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Research Findings & Coverage

Antimicrobial Coatings global market is analyzed in this report with respect to coating type/sub-types and end-use industries

The study analyzes the market for Antimicrobial Coatings by coating type/sub-types and end-use industries in each major geographic region/country

Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Augur Well

Carrier Materials Improve Functioning of Release-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

Orthopedic Implants Improved by Antimicrobial Electrodeposited Silver-Containing Calcium Phosphate Coatings

Natural Polymer-Based Antimicrobial Materials Garner Wide Interest in Food Packaging

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 18

The industry guide includes the contact details for 115 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the following key coating types/sub-types of Antimicrobial Coatings:

Metallic Coatings

Copper

Silver

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Nonmetallic Coatings

Organic Coatings

Polymeric Coatings

The market for end-use industries of Antimicrobial Coatings analyzed in this study includes the following:

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

HVAC

Medical & Healthcare

Other End-Use Industries

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Antimicrobial Coatings: A Brief Historical Perspective

1.1.2 Antimicrobial Coatings: A Primer

1.1.2.1 The Need for Antimicrobial Coatings

1.1.2.2 The Making of Antimicrobial Surfaces

1.1.2.3 Advantages of Antimicrobial Coatings

1.1.2.3.1 Microbial Protection

1.1.2.3.2 Use of Disinfectants Minimized

1.1.2.3.3 Maintaining Cleanliness in High-Population Settings

1.1.2.3.4 Increase in Lifespan of Materials

1.1.2.3.5 Cost-Effectiveness

1.1.2.3.6 Adding Value to Infrastructure

1.1.3 Antimicrobial Coatings by Type

1.1.3.1 Metallic Antimicrobial Coatings

1.1.3.1.1 Copper

1.1.3.1.1.1 Designing Antimicrobial Copper Coatings

1.1.3.1.1.2 Methods of Coating Antimicrobial Copper Coatings on Surfaces

1.1.3.1.2 Silver

1.1.3.1.2.1 Antimicrobial Silver for Clinical and Medical Applications

1.1.3.1.2.2 Antimicrobial Silver in Personal Care Products

1.1.3.1.2.3 Antimicrobial Silver in Consumer Products

1.1.3.1.2.4 Antimicrobial Silver in Agriculture and Industry

1.1.3.1.2.5 Antimicrobial Silver in HVAC

1.1.3.1.3 Titanium Dioxide

1.1.3.1.4 Zinc Oxide

1.1.3.2 Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coatings

1.1.3.2.1 Organic Antimicrobial Coatings

1.1.3.2.2 Polymeric Antimicrobial Coatings

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Augur Well

2.2 Preventing Microbial Biofilms in Metal Pipes Facilitated through Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

2.3 Carrier Materials Improve Functioning of Release-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

2.4 Organo-Selenium Coatings Show Promise as Antimicrobial Agents

2.5 Orthopedic Implants Improved by Antimicrobial Electrodeposited Silver-Containing Calcium Phosphate Coatings

2.6 Natural Polymer-Based Antimicrobial Materials Garner Wide Interest in Food Packaging

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

AK Steel International BV (The Netherlands)

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)

Arxada AG (Switzerland)

Axalta Coating Systems (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC (United States)

Diamond Vogel (United States)

Dupont (United States)

Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Netherlands)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)

RPM International, Inc. (United States)

Sherwin-Williams Company (United States)

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (United States)

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview by Coating Type

5.1.1 Antimicrobial Metallic Coating Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Global Metallic Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview by Sub-Type

5.1.1.1.1 Antimicrobial Metallic Coatings Sub-Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1.1.1 Copper

5.1.1.1.1.2 Silver

5.1.1.1.1.3 Titanium Dioxide

5.1.1.1.1.4 Zinc Oxide

5.1.2 Antimicrobial Nonmetallic Coating Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.2.1 Global Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview by Sub-Type

5.1.2.1.1 Antimicrobial Nonmetallic Coatings Sub-Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.2.1.1.1 Organic

5.1.2.1.1.2 Polymeric

5.2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview by End-Use Industry

5.2.1 Antimicrobial Coatings End-Use Industry Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Building & Construction

5.2.1.2 Food & Beverages Industry

5.2.1.3 Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC)

5.2.1.4 Medical & Healthcare

5.2.1.5 Other End-Use Industries

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

6. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Axalta Coating Systems (United States)

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC (United States)

Diamond Vogel (United States)

Dupont (United States)

Fiberlock Technologies, Inc. (United States)

PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)

RPM International, Inc. (United States)

Sherwin-Williams Company (United States)

Sono-Tek Corporation (United States)

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (United States)

7. EUROPE

Major Market Players

AK Steel International BV (Netherlands)

Akzo Nobel Nv (Netherlands)

Arxada AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Player

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

9. SOUTH AMERICA

10. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. NORTH AMERICA

2. EUROPE

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

4. REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK

