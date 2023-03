New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817677/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market to Reach $83.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) estimated at US$53.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Subscription-Based IPTV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$48.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Subscription-Free IPTV segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured)

- ARRIS International Limited

- AT&T, Inc.

- Broadcom Inc.

- BT GROUP PLC

- China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

- Comcast Corporation

- Deutsche Telekom AG

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Reliance Industries Ltd.

- Tellabs, Inc.

- Verizon Communications, Inc.

- ZTE Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817677/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Internet Protocol Television

(iPTV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscription-Based IPTV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Subscription-Based IPTV by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Subscription-Based IPTV

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscription-Free IPTV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Subscription-Free IPTV by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Subscription-Free IPTV

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Internet Protocol Television

(iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free

IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Internet Protocol Television

(iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free

IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Internet

Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free

IPTV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Internet

Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free

IPTV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type -

Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free IPTV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV) by Type - Subscription-Based IPTV and

Subscription-Free IPTV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Internet

Protocol Television (iPTV) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Subscription-Based IPTV and Subscription-Free

IPTV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817677/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________