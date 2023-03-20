Greystone Commercial Capital Adds Senior Executives to Growing Team

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced that it has hired Mike Casavant as a Managing Director, Ryan Carlin as a Director, and JP Chisholm as a Director to its rapidly growing New York-based Greystone Commercial Capital (GCC) team. GCC originates institutional structured commercial mortgage loans and subordinate debt for all property types.



Mike Casavant joins as a Managing Director and Head of Credit and Underwriting. Prior to Greystone, Mr. Casavant was Head of Underwriting for Real Estate Structured Finance at Bank of America Securities, Inc., where he oversaw closing and securitization, with a volume of $40 billion of commercial mortgages. Mike’s previous experience includes serving as co-head of Underwriting at Ladder Capital Finance, LLC, and Senior Vice President at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Mike is a graduate of Bentley University.

Ryan Carlin joins as a Director of Capital Markets & Syndications. Ryan has recently served as Vice President of originations at Amherst Capital Management and earlier served as Vice President for Cantor Fitzgerald’s CMBS platform. Mr. Carlin is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University.

JP Chisholm joins as a Director of Originations, with a focus on Agency Production, FHA, CMBS, and balance sheet production. Previously, Mr. Chisholm served as Chief Operating Officer of Subsea Environmental Services. He also served as Investment Officer for the Philips Academy (Andover) Endowment and was a Research Fellow at the Library of Congress. Mr. Chisholm is a graduate of Columbia University.

Messrs. Casavant, Carlin and Chisholm report to Jeffrey Lavine, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for GCC. Mr. Lavine reports to Scott Chisholm and joined the GCC team in September 2022. Jeff has more than 30 years of real estate finance experience leading teams across all aspects of commercial real estate, with stints at UBS, and Bear, Stearns & Co. He is a graduate of Tufts University and holds an M.B.A from Columbia Business School. He also received his law degree from Boston University.

GCC also hired Matt Zisler in September 2022. Mr. Zisler has more than 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate finance. Matt joined Greystone as Senior Managing Director focused on structured and preferred equity solutions. Matt has worked at Heitman, Broe Capital and Ackman Ziff, and is a graduate of Boston College.

“Greystone Commercial Capital now offers an even deeper bench of institutional capital markets knowledge, relationships, and experience. These additions complement Greystone’s existing franchise,” said Scott Chisholm, President, and Chief Investment Officer of GCC. “The caliber of the GCC team is a testament to Greystone’s commitment to the commercial mortgage structured products business. Together, we will continue to outperform for our clients, including borrowers and capital partners.”

