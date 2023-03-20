Risk Strategies Acquires Parady Financial Group

BOSTON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Parady Financial Group, Inc., a Florida-based firm focused on helping retirees achieve and maintain financial security in retirement. The acquisition included Parady Financial Group’s affiliates Parady Tax Solutions, LLC and Blueprint Wealth Management, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Parady Financial Group is a financial services firm focused on helping clients in The Villages and Central Florida solve income challenges using annuity and life insurance products. Parady is the leading firm in its respective marketplace providing this mix of valuable services using a team approach with each client.

“Parady Financial Group’s unique capabilities help expand our expertise in the financial and retirement services segment, providing a new, differentiated retirement solution to our current menu of product offerings for our clients,” said John Greenbaum, executive vice president, Risk Strategies. “We see great potential for Parady’s approach beyond its current core market and welcome their entire team to our family.”

Founded in 2001 by Greg Parady, the firm has been a fixture in The Villages community where it is the market leader in helping residents manage effective retirement income solutions. By going beyond simple transactional business, Parady Financial Group’s ongoing educational approach to providing financial solutions has helped the firm create a deep sustainable relationship with its clients, and the community.



“Our success stems from a laser focus on setting the standard for financial education, client services, and risk management for retirees,” said Greg Parady, CEO and founder, Parady Financial Group. “Risk Strategies has built the same type of organization, so I am extremely excited for our clients, our team and our future together.”



Parady Financial Group’s investment in education contributes to The Villages community and includes ongoing, regular seminars featuring financial experts from around the country sharing expertise on a wide range of subjects. They assist existing and prospective clients to stay continuously educated about financial strategies and topics affecting their retirement. Areas covered by Parady through their ongoing educational programs include, taxes and tax strategies, investment, market updates and best practices for maximizing retirement income.

Investment advisory services are provided through Blueprint Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Tax solutions are provided through Parady Tax Solutions, LLC.

Harbor View Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Parady Financial Group and Smith Hulsey & Busey served as the exclusive legal advisor to Parady Financial Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

