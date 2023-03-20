Titan Partners Group LLC, a Division of American Capital Partners, LLC, Announces Official Launch

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Titan Partners Group LLC , a division of American Capital Partners, LLC (“Titan Partners”), a full-service boutique investment banking firm, formally announces its official launch.

Titan Partners is a division of American Capital Partners, LLC (“ACP”) – a 21-year-old, New York-based full-service broker-dealer. The strategic partnership with ACP allows Titan Partners to launch with substantial infrastructure and capabilities, benefitting their clients from day one.

“These synergies, along with our exceptional placement ability, provide Titan Partners a competitive advantage,” said Ryan Konik, co-founder and partner at Titan Partners.

Jason Sands, co-founder and partner at Titan Partners, said, “We are humbled to have this opportunity to begin on our own path and would like to thank our families, friends and colleagues for helping us get to this point. We look forward to building our brand and helping create value for our corporate and institutional clients.”

Titan Partners aims to assist emerging growth companies with tailored financing solutions through their extensive long-standing relationships with institutional investors. The company’s partners, Jason Sands, Michael Sands and Ryan Konik, have extensive experience working in public and private capital markets, having led the placement efforts at other firms.

About Titan Partners Group LLC

Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank founded by experienced financial services experts. The company’s team of leading securities professionals provides a suite of bespoke services to emerging growth companies and their investors.

Titan Partners’ founding principle is to set the standard for securities transactions in the lower middle market. Titan Partners’ vision and forward-thinking approach keep it ahead of the ever-changing landscape and constantly challenge the “status quo.” The company prides itself on the trust built through its client-centric approach and ability to deliver on its promises.

About American Capital Partners, LLC

American Capital Partners, LLC, is a full-service investment firm founded in 2002 that is headquartered in New York, with offices in Long Island, N.Y., New York City, Atlanta, Ga. and Jacksonville, Fla. American Capital Partners, LLC, is a member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. ACP is dedicated to providing clients with effective, timely services for today’s increasingly dynamic market. The firm’s seasoned management has over 80 years of experience in the securities industry.

Contact

Titan Partners Group LLC

Info@TitanPartnersGrp.com

7 World Trade Center, 46th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(929) 833-1079

www.TitanPartnersGrp.com