Zinc-manganese Oxide Printed Battery Market to Expand at a CAGR of 24.3% During the Forecast Period 2023-2031: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global zinc-manganese oxide printed battery market value was US$ 3.9 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2023 and 2031 to reach US$ 27.4 Mn by 2031. An emerging and rapidly growing area of the battery business is printed zinc-manganese oxide batteries.



Anodes made of zinc, cathodes made of manganese dioxide, as well as an alkaline electrolyte are used in zinc-manganese oxide batteries. These batteries have longer life span, high energy density, as well as performance improvement at low temperatures compared to conventional alkaline batteries. Increase in demand for lightweight, flexible, and compact batteries for usage in various applications is likely to offer lucrative business opportunities in the global zinc-manganese oxide printed battery market.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85470

The automotive sector is a significant end-user owing to usage of printed batteries in numerous sensors as well as other electronic components in automobiles. Major players are investing significantly in research and development projects for development of printed batteries that function better & last longer and can be used in more applications. A polymer-based gel is usually utilized as an electrolyte in these batteries, which assures long-term stability and high ionic conductivity, both of which are expected to fuel market development.

Key Findings of Market Report

As per recent market trends, the below 10 mAh capacity segment accounted for market share of 85.7% in 2022. The segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2031. 10 mAh Zn-Mn0 2 printed batteries are well suited for usage in tiny, portable electronic devices, including wearables, sensors, and smart cards owing to their extraordinary flexibility and thinness. They have a longer lifespan and more stability, compared to other forms of printed batteries making, them a dependable power source for various applications.



Global Zinc-manganese Oxide Printed Battery Market: Growth Drivers

RFID tags are utilized in retail business to monitor theft, inventory levels, and enhance overall shopping experience for customers. These are utilized in the healthcare sector to identify medical equipment, check patient safety, and lower medication errors. RFID tags are used in the logistics sector to trace shipments as well as improve supply chain management. Hence, increase in usage of RFID tags in a number of end-use industries is projected to drive market demand.





Zn-Mn0 2 printed batteries are a viable replacement for conventional batteries since they provide similar performance while being more ecologically friendly and sustainable. Thus, it is anticipated that the demand for non-toxic battery materials would increase, resulting in rapid growth of the global market.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85470<ype=S

Global Zinc-manganese Oxide Printed Battery Market: Regional Landscape

Based on recent market forecast, Asia Pacific is anticipated to capture the largest market share between 2023 and 2031. The region held a 52.2% share of the global industry in 2022. Rise in usage of compact electronic devices and shift toward wearable technology are likely to bolster market development in the region. Several large electronics manufacturers in the world have presence in Asia Pacific, which is expected to increase utilization of Zn-Mn0 2 printed batteries in the next few years.





printed batteries in the next few years. Europe accounted for 15.3% share of the global market in 2022. Rise in focus on minimizing carbon emissions and increase in investment in energy storage technologies and renewable energy are expected to drive business growth in Europe. Light weight, low cost, and flexibility of zinc-manganese oxide printed batteries make them perfect for utilization in various renewable energy systems. These are considered promising technologies for storing energy.



As per your requirement you can customize this report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85470

Global Zinc-manganese Oxide Printed Battery Market: Key Players

Enfucell Oy

Blue Spark Technologies

Molex, LLC

Imprint Energy

Global Zinc-manganese Oxide Printed Battery Market: Segmentation

Capacity

Below 10 mAh

≥ 10 mAh to 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh



Application

Temperature Tags

Active RFID Tags (Labels)

IoT (Internet of Things)

Skin Patches

Others



End-user

Automotive

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Education

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com