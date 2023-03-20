Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market to Hit Sales Revenue of US$ 7.0 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica has published a new research report titled “Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Pea Protein Isolates, Pea Protein Concentrates, Textured Pea Protein, Pea Protein Hydrolysate, and Others); Source (Yellow Pea and Green Pea); Form (Dry and Liquid); Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Alternative Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionery Products, and Others); and Region Forecast, 2023 - 2031” in its research database.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/pea-protein-ingredients-market

Pea protein ingredients have emerged as a popular choice among consumers seeking plant-based protein alternatives. The rising trend of plant-based diets, increasing health consciousness, and growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products are some of the key drivers fueling the demand for pea protein ingredients market. As a result, the food and beverage industry is increasingly incorporating pea protein into their products, which is further driving the demand. Additionally, the increasing availability of pea protein ingredients due to investments in R&D and expanding production capabilities is expected to boost demand even further. The nutritional profile of pea protein, which is low in fat and cholesterol and high in fiber, is another factor contributing to its growing popularity.

Astute Analytica’s report highlights that Europe is currently dominating the market owing to the increasing popularity of plant-based diets and rising consumer awareness about the benefits of pea protein. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of major pea protein manufacturers and a high demand for plant-based protein products.

Canada is the Largest Producer, While the US is the Largest Importer in Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market

The global production capacity of pea protein ingredients has increased significantly in recent years. As of 2021, the global production capacity was estimated to be around 200,000 metric tons. With the market's continued growth, it is projected to reach 350,000 metric tons by 2025. The production volume has followed a similar trend, growing steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8% between 2019 and 2025.

Canada is currently the world's largest producer in global pea protein ingredients market, with a production capacity of about 65,000 metric tons in 2021. The country's dominance can be attributed to its favorable agricultural conditions for growing yellow peas and well-established processing facilities. Additionally, Canadian companies such as Roquette and Ingredion have invested heavily in expanding their pea protein manufacturing capabilities.

The United States is the largest importer of pea protein ingredients, accounting for nearly 40% of global imports in 2021. Europe follows closely behind, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being major importers. On the export side, Canada is the leading exporter, followed by France and Belgium. The growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives in developed countries has fueled the global trade of pea protein ingredients.

Asia Pacific to Overtake Europe and North America to Become Leader in Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market by 2031

The pea protein ingredients market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to become the largest market globally by 2031, surpassing Europe and North America, as per Astute Analytica. The region is anticipated to capture more than 31% revenue share. This rapid growth can be attributed to various factors, including population and urbanization, changing consumer preferences, health awareness, economic growth, major end-users, consumer behavior, and price analysis.

The Asia Pacific region has the largest population globally, with countries such as China and India contributing significantly. According to the United Nations, Asia's population was around 4.6 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the world's total population. Moreover, the urban population in Asia is expected to grow from 53% in 2021 to 65% by 2050. The rising urbanization has increased the demand for convenient, nutritious, and healthy food products, which has driven the consumption of plant-based proteins like pea protein.

A 2021 study by the Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found that 39% of consumers in Singapore pea protein ingredients market were reducing meat consumption, with 28% of those surveyed reporting an increase in plant-based meat consumption. The same study also revealed that 35% of consumers in Asia were interested in trying plant-based meat.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease has encouraged consumers in the Asia Pacific region to seek healthier dietary options. Pea protein is recognized for its high nutritional content, low allergenic potential, and cholesterol-free nature, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for around 8.5 million deaths annually in the Asia Pacific pea protein ingredients market. In response, governments across the region have launched various initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles, such as India's National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS).

The economies of countries in the Asia Pacific region have been experiencing significant growth. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) reported that the region's GDP grew by an average of 5.3% annually from 2000 to 2022, with China and India experiencing even higher growth rates.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/pea-protein-ingredients-market

Alternative Meat Products to Attract Over 21% Revenue of Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market, A Shift to Shape Market

Pea protein is increasingly being used as an ingredient in various food products, including meat alternatives. This trend is largely driven by consumers who are seeking to reduce their meat consumption for health or environmental reasons. According to a report by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock production is responsible for about 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The report suggests that a shift towards plant-based diets could reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts.

In response to this, many governments around the world have launched initiatives to promote the consumption of plant-based protein. For example, in January 2021, the Chinese government released new dietary guidelines that encourage citizens to reduce their meat consumption and increase their intake of plant-based protein. Similarly, the European Union's Farm to Fork Strategy aims to promote a more sustainable food system and encourages a shift towards plant-based diets.

A recent survey found that 39% of Americans are actively trying to eat more plant-based foods. This trend is also evident in other parts of the world. In the UK, the demand for meat-free food increased by 987% in 2022, according to a study by the UK supermarket chain Waitrose. Additionally, a survey conducted by Astute Analytica found that 70% of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region are willing to reduce their meat intake for health and environmental reasons.

Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market is Highly Consolidated with top 6 Players Contributing Over 60% Revenue, Roquette Freres Le Romarin Alone to Hold 21%

Roquette Freres Le Romarin is currently the largest producer of pea protein ingredients, holding over 21% of the market share. The company has established itself as a leading player in the pea protein market and has grown rapidly in recent years. One of the main reasons for Roquette Freres Le Romarin's dominance in the market is its extensive production capacity. The company has invested heavily in research and development to increase its production capacity and improve the quality of its pea protein ingredients. It operates several production facilities across the world, with an annual production capacity of over 100,000 tonnes of pea protein ingredients.

Roquette Freres Le Romarin's dominance in the global pea protein ingredients market can also be attributed to its focus on meeting the diverse needs of its consumer base. The company serves a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, nutraceutical, and animal feed, and offers a variety of pea protein ingredients tailored to each industry's specific needs. This approach has allowed the company to establish itself as a reliable and trusted supplier of high-quality pea protein ingredients.

In addition to its focus on production capacity and meeting customer needs, Roquette Freres Le Romarin has also adopted several growth strategies to stay ahead of its competitors. These include partnerships and collaborations with other companies, expanding its global reach, and investing in research and development to develop new and innovative pea protein products.

One of the company's recent collaborations in the global pea protein ingredients market is with Beyond Meat, a leading producer of plant-based meat alternatives. Roquette Freres Le Romarin has partnered with Beyond Meat to supply pea protein ingredients for its products, which has helped to increase its global reach and establish itself as a key player in the alternative meat market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

A&B Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Axiom Foods Inc

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Emsland Group

Farbest Brands

Fenchem Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Ingredion Inc.

Nutri-Pea Ltd.

Puris Foods

Roquette Freres Le Romarin

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd.

The Emsland Group

The Green Labs LLC.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/pea-protein-ingredients-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com