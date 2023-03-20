Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size To Hit US$ 4.6 billion By 2033, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Stretch Marks Treatment Market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Revenue from stretch marks treatment is set to increase at 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.



To boost the revenue growth of particular product segments, manufacturers are concentrating on enlarging their market footprint through partnerships & agreements and the acquisition of local players.

Chemical peeling and laser skin resurfacing were among the top five least invasive cosmetic procedures in 2020, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), indicating their popularity among Americans in general.

Rise in obesity, higher spending on healthcare facilities, increase in pregnancies, and more people worrying about stretch marks are factors driving market growth. A rise in the number of online treatment providers is another factor complementing market expansion. Stretch marks can form on growing teens as well as pregnant women during or after delivery.

They frequently appear on people who abruptly lose weight. Stretch marks are more likely to appear because it causes the skin's suppleness and vascularity to decline.

Stretch marks are a result of structural changes in collagen fibers as well as a decline in elastin and fibrillin fibers, according to a study by Statpearls.

Every year, a number of new products are launched in the market.

For instance, in 2022, Alma Lasers introduced Alma Hybrid, Cynosure introduced PicoSure® Pro, and Lumibird Medical introduced Nd: YAG LASER: CapsuloTM.

As a result, the introduction of such cutting-edge products is also aiding market expansion across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global stretch marks treatment is predicted to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.

In 2022, topical treatment held 79.9% share of the global market

Striae gravidarum (post-pregnancy) accounted for 31.8% market share in 2022.

By end user, aesthetic clinics held a leading market share of 38.5% in 2022 because of the availability of vast non-invasive and skin laser procedures performed there.

Around 38.5% share of the global market was accounted for by North America in 2022.

“Growing aesthetic beauty standards and high social media influence will lead to increasing demand for stretch marks treatment,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key Companies- Weleda, Clarins, basq NYC, Body Merry, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Stratpharma AG (Stratpharma Inc.), Browne Drug Co., Inc. (Palmer’s), Mederma (HRA Pharma), Givaudan SA, NEOSTRATA COMPANY, INC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Bio-Oil (Union Swiss (Pty) Ltd)and more

Leading companies are indulging in product releases, expansion, and acquisitions to maintain favourable market growth and keep up with shifting industry trends.

Icoone Roboderm, a new generation technology that makes use of special cellular technologies to provide painless and non-invasive facial and body rejuvenation was introduced by Skin Science Solutions in April 2022.

One of India's top wellness companies, Himalaya Drug Company, increased its Himalaya FOR MOMS, a unique mothercare category portfolio on October 1st, 2020.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the stretch marks treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on

Treatment type (topical medications (gels, creams, oils/serums) procedural treatments (radiofrequency therapy, non-ablative laser fractional resurfacing, ablative laser resurfacing, infrared devices/radiations, dermabrasion, chemical peel)),

(topical medications (gels, creams, oils/serums) procedural treatments (radiofrequency therapy, non-ablative laser fractional resurfacing, ablative laser resurfacing, infrared devices/radiations, dermabrasion, chemical peel)), Stretch mark type (striae atrophicans (thinned skin), striae gravidarum (post pregnancy), striae distensae (stretched skin), striae rubrae (red), striae albae (white), striae nigra (black), striae caerulea (dark blue)),

(striae atrophicans (thinned skin), striae gravidarum (post pregnancy), striae distensae (stretched skin), striae rubrae (red), striae albae (white), striae nigra (black), striae caerulea (dark blue)), End user (hospitals, dermatology clinics, aesthetic clinics, wellness & spa centers, home care settings),

(hospitals, dermatology clinics, aesthetic clinics, wellness & spa centers, home care settings), Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe , South Asia Stretch, East Asia , Oceania, The Middle East & Africa)

