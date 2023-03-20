Global Geomembrane Market Size Poised to Grow $3.5 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 5.4% | Driven by Increasing Demand for Waste and Water Management Applications, Growth Opportunities 2023-2030

Alexandria, VA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Geomembrane Market By Raw Material (LDPE, HDPE, EPDM, PVC, And Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, And Others), By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Lining Systems, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Geomembrane Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Geomembrane? How big is the Geomembrane Industry?

Geomembrane is a type of synthetic membrane used in various geotechnical and environmental applications for containment and barrier systems. It is commonly made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), or other polymer materials.

Geomembranes are used for a wide range of applications, including landfill liners, mining heap leach pads, wastewater treatment ponds, agricultural water storage, and decorative water features. They are typically installed as a continuous barrier to prevent the migration of liquids or gases through the soil.

The global geomembrane industry has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with increasing demand for environmental protection and resource conservation. The global geomembrane market size is poised to grow $3.5 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. The growth is attributed to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization, and the rising demand for wastewater management solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India.

Report Overview:

The global geomembrane market size was worth around USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3500 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of roughly 5.4% between 2023 and 2030.

Geomembranes are artificial membrane liners or barriers that are used to regulate fluid migration in a project, structure, or system that was created by humans. They are created from relatively thin continuous polymeric strips, which can be manufactured by spraying asphalt, elastomer, or polymer onto geotextiles. This implies that there are countless uses for them in geotechnical engineering and other industrial applications. Along with the waste sector, geomembranes are used in transportation, hydraulic, environmental, and oil and gas applications.

The most prevalent variety is continuous polymeric strips. The seams of bigger geomembranes are thermally or chemically melted together to increase strength and durability. Since the geomembrane's size is entirely customizable, it can be as small as a backyard fish pond or as big as a football field, as needed.

Market Growth Dynamics: Growth Factors

The primary drivers of the global geomembrane market's expansion are the expanding mining and construction sectors as well as the rising demand for waste management systems around the world. Geomembrane liners are frequently used to seal off landfills so that water cannot leak in and further stop the decomposition and biodegradation of the waste. Significant infrastructure development worldwide, particularly in developing countries, is also boosting market expansion.

For instance, these membranes are used to bind the soil together beneath asphalt layovers and extend the lifespan of roadways when constructing roads, highways, and bridges. Additionally, the development of novel product variations made specially to stop the flow of various volatile organic compounds and naturally occurring gases are encouraging geomembrane industry expansion. The mining industry's growing product adoption, the adoption of beneficial government policies encouraging environmental conservation, and increased emphasis on research and development (R&D) activities are all expected to fuel market growth. However, the volatility in the price of raw materials is expected to impede market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Bridgestone Americas, Inc., Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Juta, a.s., Carthage Mills, Inc., Nilex Inc., MTI, GSE Environmental, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A., Colorado Lining International Inc, Environmental Protection, Inc., LAYFIELD GROUP. LTD., Raven Industries, Inc., Seaman Corporation, Titan Environmental Containment, Solmax, and Agru America, Inc. among others. Key Segment By Raw Material, By Technology, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Geomembrane Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global geomembrane market is segmented based on raw material, technology, application, and region.

Based on the raw material, the global market is bifurcated into LDPE, HDPE, EPDM, PVC, and others. The LDPE segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to its properties such as low density, excellent transparency, softness, electrical insulation, chemical stability, processability, and resistance to low temperatures. Moreover, It continues to have excellent mechanical strength, more flexibility, and elasticity than HDPE geomembrane and is simple to construct. Furthermore, it possesses a non-toxic, flat, smooth surface that resists corrosion, a high tensile strength, an elegant shape, and is lightweight. Pools, canals, embankments, fields, landfills, tunnel waterproofing, and seepage control are all possible with the LDPE geomembrane.

Based on the technology, the global geomembrane industry is segmented into extrusion, calendering, and others. The calendering technology segment is growing at a substantial rate over the forecast period. This technique is typically used to process geomembranes made of rubber and polymeric materials. This technology is anticipated to have significant growth prospects because it is so widely used. Due to strict federal regulation regarding the use of these materials in the U.S., it is anticipated that the demand for calendered geomembrane in North America will continue to rise steadily over the forecast period. Additionally, it is predicted that these laws will enable the product to be used in waste management applications.

Based on the application, the global geomembrane market is segmented into waste management, water management, mining, lining systems, and others. The mining segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period. Since geomembranes have exceptional functionalities like high tear and puncture resistance, low permeability, a wide temperature range, and outstanding chemical resistance, they are being quickly adopted in the mining industry. In the mining industry, a geomembrane is used to stop leachate leaks where metal dissolution occurs.

The global Geomembrane market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

LDPE

HDPE

EPDM

PVC

Others

By Technology

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

By Application

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Lining Systems

Others

Geomembrane Market By Raw Material (LDPE, HDPE, EPDM, PVC, And Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, And Others), By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Lining Systems, And Others), And By Region - Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Geomembrane market include -

Bridgestone Americas Inc.

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co. Ltd

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Juta a.s.

Carthage Mills Inc.

Nilex Inc.

MTI

GSE Environmental

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

Colorado Lining International Inc

Environmental Protection Inc.

LAYFIELD GROUP. LTD.

Raven Industries Inc.

Seaman Corporation

Titan Environmental Containment

Solmax

Agru America.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Geomembrane market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Geomembrane market size was valued at around US$ 2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2030.

The geomembrane industry is driven by rising environmental pollution and environmental policies that are implemented by regulatory agencies.

Based on the raw material, the HDPE segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the extrusion segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

Based on the application, the waste management segment is growing at a rapid rate over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Geomembrane industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Geomembrane Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Geomembrane Industry?

What segments does the Geomembrane Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Geomembrane Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Raw Material, By Technology, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the global geomembrane market over the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increasing industrialization and increased knowledge of the advantages of polymer-based geomembrane in the mining and construction sectors in developing nations like China and India. On the other hand, North America is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period. PVC geomembrane should be more widely used in heap leach mining applications because of the strong presence of the mining sector in Mexico for silver extraction. In addition, it is anticipated that the market will be driven by rising shale gas output as well as a focus on waste management applications.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2021, Dow introduced INTREPID 2499 Bimodal HDPE Resin for geomembranes, which is created for uses requiring extremely high levels of toughness, longevity, and durability. As a result, there will be chances to minimize environmental risks, replacement frequency, and waste entering the environment overall.

In April 2021, SOLMAX, a manufacturer of polyethylene geomembranes, announced that it has agreed to acquire TenCate Geosynthetics from Koninklijke Ten Cate.

Geomembrane Market: Opportunities

Rapid growth in the construction and mining industry provides a lucrative opportunity

As part of mine restoration, HDPE liners are used to seal the mine to prevent waste from polluting the ecosystem. High tensile strength HDPE geomembrane liners can be coextruded with electrical layers to help with quality assurance and leak detection during installation.

Generally, geomembrane lining is a safe and dependable way to shield the environment from risky industries. The preferred technique for removing minerals from low-grade rock from open pit mines has supplanted heap mining. However, this method requires the use of a robust container that can withstand the heavy weight and jagged edges of the piled-up material. Before the solution is gravity directed to a collecting device, a geomembrane liner collects it and stops it from migrating into the earth.

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the global geomembrane market in the expanding construction and mining industry in emerging countries is the lightweight, tough, and incredibly flexible geosynthetic liners made of high-density polyethylene. These features also reduce shipping and installation costs.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are geomembranes?

Which key factors will influence the geomembrane market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the geomembrane market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the geomembrane market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the geomembrane market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the geomembrane market growth?

