Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market Size/Share 2023 Estimated to Reach USD 3,704.27 Million By 2032, at 10.7% CAGR: Analysis by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report by Treatment, By Disease, By Distribution Channel, By End User and Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global soft tissue sarcoma treatment market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1,341.59 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 3,704.27 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of around 10.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment? What is the Expected Size/Share of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market?

Report Overview

Sift tissue sarcoma is an infrequent kind of cancer that commences in the tissues that secure, reinforce and encircle other body formations. The rapidly rising demand for the soft tissue sarcoma treatment market can be attributed to the increase in surgeries that involve detaching cancer and some healthy tissue encircling it. When soft tissue sarcoma impacts the arms and legs, radiation and chemotherapy might be contemplated to reduce the tumor to circumvent amputation.

The market's growth is extensively driven by factors such as contemporary product instigation, growing acceptance of new therapeutics, and increasing target population. The instigation of targeted therapy has transformed the treatment paradigm for sarcoma. Targeted therapies and imminent developments will persist in playing an integral role in the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca plc

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing the patient population to push the market

As per the American Cancer Society, the evaluated case of soft tissue sarcoma in 2023 is approximately 13,400 contemporary cases, with 7,400 in males and 6,000 in females. Further, it is evaluated that around about 5,000 people will expire due to soft tissue sarcoma in the same year. The soft tissue sarcoma treatment market size is expanding due to the increasing patient population, which eventually increases the demand for associated therapeutics, offering a backdrop for market growth.

The bulk of players in the market is targeting advanced new drugs and therapies to cure advanced cases. Soft tissue sarcoma treatment market sales are soaring as the market observes a robust pipeline from the key players and start-ups. This clinical research opens the way for superior treatment and establishes the foundation of basic growth.

Recent trends influencing the market

New product launches and product compliance to drive the market

Prominent players are concentrating on intensifying their product portfolio through product instigations and contemporary product compliance for sarcoma treatment which is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Players functioning in the market are concentrated on research and development of the contemporary and efficacious cure for sarcoma, which is anticipated to push the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Segmentation assessment

Anti-angiogenesis drugs segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Based on treatment, the anti-angiogenesis drugs segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Soft tissue sarcoma treatment market demand is increasing as there is an increasing demand for these drugs in cancer treatment. The segment is driven by the growing pervasiveness of cancer and the requirement for efficacious therapies. Anti-angiogenesis drugs utilize a molecular viewpoint to restrict the growth of contemporary blood vessels where the tumor needs to spread.

The metastatic sarcoma segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on indication, the metastatic sarcoma segment accounted for the largest market share. Soft tissue sarcoma treatment market trends include metastatic sarcoma, a kind of cancer that proliferates past its indigenous site of the body into varied organs or tissues. The cure for this type is cancer is rare, and the prediction is often poor. Thus the demand for effective treatment is high. Metastatic sarcoma is anticipated to be driven by the advancement of new drugs, such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies which have been effective in treating this kind of cancer.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

Obtainability of progressive treatments to propel the North American market

North America held the largest soft tissue sarcoma treatment market share due to the growing pervasiveness of this kind of cancer in the region and the obtainability of progressive treatments. Further, the growing concentration on research and development of inventive cures such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies is anticipated to drive the demand for the market in North America.

Browse the Detail Report “Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report By Treatment, By Disease, By Distribution Channel, By End User and Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/soft-tissue-sarcoma-treatment-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment market report based on component, Treatment, Indication, Distribution Channel, end-use, and region:

By Treatment Outlook

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Anti-angiogenesis drugs

Radiation Therapy

By Indication Outlook

Regional

Local

Metastatic Sarcoma

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

