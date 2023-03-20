5G Testing Market to Reach $1.41 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, “Global 5G Testing Market by Offering (Equipment, Outsourced Services), Application (5G Fixed Wireless Access Deployment Testing, 5G Small Cell Testing, Dark Fiber Testing), End User, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2030.

The global 5G testing market is projected to reach $1.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market is attributed to the growth in the 5G market, the increasing need for vulnerability assessment of 5G devices, and favorable initiatives for 5G test services. Furthermore, the 5G standardization and applications focused on enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and technological innovations for innovative test & measurement solutions are expected to create significant opportunities for this market. However, the shortage of skilled labor resources for 5G testing poses challenges to this market's growth.

The global 5G testing market is segmented based on offering, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

The key players profiled in the global 5G testing market study include ANRITSU CORPORATION (Japan), Artiza Networks, Inc. (Japan), EXFO Inc. (Canada), PCTEL, Inc. (U.S.), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), MACOM Technologies Solutions Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Teradyne Inc. (U.S.), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Trex Enterprises Corporation. (U.S.), Siklu Communications, Ltd. (Israel), GL communications Inc. (U.S.), and Innowireless Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Based on offering, the global 5G testing market is segmented into equipment, software, and outsourced services. In 2023, the equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 5G testing market. The equipment segment comprises signal generators, signal and spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, network analyzers, and other equipment. The large share of this segment is attributed to the emergence of 5G technologies, low business risk factors, and increased network traffic.

However, the outsourced services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in 5G devices and the affordability of testing services are the major factors driving the growth of this segment. End-to-end 5G test services play a vital role in the development, deployment, and operational excellence of emerging 5G networks. Further, the growing adoption of 5G devices is surging demand for verifying the network's lightning-fast download speeds, super low latency, and expansive coverage density.

Based on application, the global 5G testing market is segmented into 5G fixed wireless access deployment testing, converged 5G xhaul transport, 5G small cell testing, dark fiber testing, and other applications. In 2023, 5G small cell testing is expected to account for the largest share of the global 5G testing market. However, the 5G fixed wireless access segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the growing demand for low-power and strong internet connectivity. As a result, various market players are pushing new developments to provide high-bandwidth connectivity. For instance, in August 2022, 1&1 AG, a German telecommunication company, demonstrated Open RAN-based 5G FWA tests with friendly users under real conditions. Also, in October 2022, Nokia Corporation (Finland) signed an agreement with NBN Co limited. (Australia) to supply 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) mmWave Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to upgrade NBN’s fixed wireless network. The companies aim jointly to provide high-speed internet to residents and businesses across Australia. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global 5G testing market is segmented into telecom equipment manufacturers, TIC service providers, telecom service providers, government, and other end users. The telecom service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-speed data connectivity for unified internet of things (IoT) applications, such as smart home energy management. Telecom service providers (TSP) include both public and private companies in industries, such as wire and wireless telecom, cable, Internet Service Providers, satellite, and managed service businesses. Various industry verticals such as manufacturing, telecom, and healthcare are focusing on technological transformations to improve overall operational efficiency and productivity and sustain in a highly competitive environment that is further fueling the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the global 5G testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the 5G testing market. The region's large share is attributed to the increasing deployment of 5G network infrastructure and the presence of significant network service provider companies, such as AT&T Inc. (U.S.), who have adopted 5G testing equipment early. The regional companies are also focused on investing in R&D to integrate 5G technology in smartphones and healthcare applications to enhance network performance.

However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major market players in China, Japan, and South Korea are focusing on deploying 5G network infrastructure for media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing, among other industry verticals. These investments are estimated to propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rapidly escalating demand for smartphones and higher internet speeds have resulted in vigorous manufacturing of 5G-enabled smartphones across the region. This is expected to surge the demand for test equipment as well.

Scope of the Report:

5G Testing Market, by Offering

Equipment Signal Generators Modular Microwave Signal Generators Vector Signal Generators Signal and Spectrum Analyzers Oscilloscopes Network Analyzers Scalar Network Analyzers (SNA) Vector Network Analyzers (VNA) Other Equipment

Software

Outsourced Services

5G Testing Market, by Application

5G Fixed Wireless Access Deployment Testing

Converged 5G xhaul transport

5G Small Cell Testing

Dark fiber Testing

Other Applications

5G Testing Market, by End User

Telecom Equipment Manufacturers

TIC Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Government

Other End Users

5G Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Singapore Malaysia Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Norway Denmark Netherlands Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

