Local Addiction Retreat Raises Concern Over Illicit Drug Use Ahead of SXSW in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, TEXAS, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As thousands make their Spring Break plans, Any Length Retreat, the leading spiritual retreat for treating men’s addiction in Central Texas, wants the public to understand the dangers the current fentanyl crisis poses this time of year.

With festival season just around the corner, including the highly-anticipated SXSW, it can lead to an uptick in illegal drug use.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021. 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Many of the deaths resulted from fentanyl mixed with other illicit drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. Many were unaware they were actually taking fentanyl.

Robert White, Founder of Any Length Retreat, says a lot of these overdoses don’t come from those suffering from addiction.

“When there are sporting events, music festivals or any type of event, many people are taking illicit drugs to have a ‘good time.’ However, you now run the risk of having drugs laced with fentanyl and it’s targeting everyone, not just those suffering from addiction.”

