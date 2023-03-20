Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market is projected to grow from USD 9.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The major driver of the melt-blown nonwovens market is that the material is extremely lightweight. The melt blown nonwoven is also used in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, household applications, textile, and hygiene products. Increasing demand for personal and hygiene products especially during a pandemic is a driving factor in the global melt blown nonwovens market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the fine fibers segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the raw material outlook, the polypropylene segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Berry, Sabic, Sinopec, Lydall, Mitsui Chemicals, Pegas Nonwovens, Kimberly Clark, Mogul, Dow Chemical, and Autex, among others, are some of the key players in the melt blown nonwovens market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/melt-blown-nonwovens-market-3825





Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Polypropylene

Polyester

Rayon





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare

Construction

Textile





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Fine Fabric

Dual Texture

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com