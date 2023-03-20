Picadeli, AI In-Store Salad Bar Concept, Partners with Schnucks to Bring ‘Smart Salad Bar’ to 22 Locations

- Partnership expands Picadeli’s reach to Midwest Region, complementing Schnucks’ prepared foods offerings and digital innovation strategy

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picadeli , a leading food tech company dedicated to driving traffic into retail and grocery through its ‘smart salad bar’ experience, today announced its continued expansion in the U.S. through the launch of its partnership with Schnuck Markets, Inc., a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Based in St. Louis, Schnucks will bring Picadeli’s AI-powered smart salad bar to 22 locations, providing its customers with fresh, better-for-you food that is both accessible and affordable.

Available at select Schnucks locations in Missouri and Illinois, as well as its Eatwell Market banner locations, Picadeli’s modular in-store salad bar concept redefines fast food and provides grocers and retailers a smart, safe solution that grows sales with a turnkey, fresh food platform. Picadeli’s business model is proven in the U.S., in addition to Europe, where it is a leader in healthy fast food, with more than 2,000 salad bar locations across seven countries. Its technology creates efficiencies that prioritizes sustainability through lower food waste, while reducing labor, lowering break-even and increasing profitability for retailers.

“We know customers are looking for convenient, healthy food options, and they’re going to love the fresh new experience of Picadeli,” said Ted Schnuck, Executive Vice President, Supermarkets at Schnuck Markets, Inc. “With Picadeli’s AI technology, customers will have the freshest food available to them on the salad bar via its digital management and re-ordering system. We are thrilled to offer our customers a customizable, fresh and healthy food option that complements our existing prepared foods offerings.”

Through its innovative technology and patented hardware, Picadeli allows for full traceability of its supply chain and operations, as well as QR-code scanning to ensure products do not stay out longer than allowed, signaling the need for refilling and AI re-ordering. Its digital capabilities have become increasingly important in today’s challenging labor market and prioritizes sustainability by reducing food waste. Picadeli’s salad bar is customized for each location, learning what ingredients are most sought after in its various markets. Its technology also prioritizes food safety, with the design comprised of hygiene first materials, technology-enabled shielding hoods, automatic hand sanitizer and bowl dispensers. Its innovative mounting system for utensils ensures that the handle is never in contact with food, and that products are not mixed.

“Schnucks is a digital leader in the grocery space and their deep understanding of the intersection of technology, operational excellence, and high quality food makes them an ideal partner for Picadeli,” said Patrik Hellstrand, CEO of Picadeli U.S. “Retailers today are faced with the unique challenge of both a tight labor market and the demand by consumers for a memorable in-store experience that drives traffic away from delivery apps and into the store. Picadeli has proven to answer both, and most importantly solves the overarching food problem in America: to provide healthy, affordable, fresh food fast. We have demonstrated that we work in markets big and small and that the need for fast, fresh food is universal. We are thrilled to introduce Picadeli at Schnucks, a well-respected family owned business for generations, and to accelerate our growth across the country.”

Picadeli launched in the U.S. in October 2021 and currently partners with leading U.S. retailers including Albertsons (Safeway, ACME, Kings), Ahold Delhaize (The GIANT Company), Sodexo and now Schnucks. Picadeli is also a trusted partner to leading retailers in Europe, including Carrefour, EuroGarages, Franprix, Rewe, 7 Eleven, Coop, ICA, and Kesko. It is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Grès d’Or award celebrating its collaboration with Franprix, “Editors Favourite” by Snacking Magazine, the LSA Award for Innovation, and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in France’s Prix D’Excellence, its annual business award.

Picadeli is a Swedish salad pioneer, driven by the belief that fast food should be the opposite of junk food. The idea is simple; through handpicked salads, challenge people’s way of buying and eating salad. The high-tech salad bars can be found in select U.S. Albertsons, The GIANT Company, Schnucks, and Sodexo locations and in more than 2,000 stores around Europe. Since its start in 2009, Picadeli has enabled grocery and retail partners to offer customers an innovative, fresh and tasty salad concept. Picadeli has been a member of the Greenfood Group funded by Nordic Capital since 2015, a leader in healthy food in the Nordic countries.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

