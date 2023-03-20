Global Esports Market Report 2023-2030: A $1.39 Billion Market in 2022 - Focus on Games, Events, Teams and Players, Channels, Sponsorship and Investment, and End-users

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esports Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Revenue Stream (Sponsorship, Media Rights, Digital, Tickets and Merchandise, Publisher Fees, Streaming), Gaming Genre (MOBA, RTS, FPS, Battle Royale, Others) and Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Esports market size was valued at US$1.39 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

The Esports market report provides an executive-level overview of the Esports market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Esports market by revenue stream, gaming genre, region, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The adoption of Esports will be supported by increasing adoption of mobile and PC gaming, high accessibility and inclusiveness, and the development of the mobile 5G connectivity.



Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for Esports.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the Esports industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the Esports space.

The detailed value chain consists of six main aspects: Games, events, teams and players, channels, sponsorship and investment, and end-users

Reasons to Buy

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Esports markets.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Esports markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT) stakeholders, service providers, and other Esports players succeed in growing the Esports market globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Esports Market Snapshot



2 Research scope & Segmentation

2.1 Market Definitions

2.2 Technology briefing



3 Esports Industry Trend Analysis

3.1 Esports - Industry Value Chain

3.1.1 GAMES

3.1.2 EVENTS

3.1.2.1 Esports Organizers

3.1.2.2 Event management software providers

3.1.2.3 Internet service providers

3.1.2.4 Event analytics tools providers

3.1.3 TEAMS AND PLAYERS

3.1.3.1 Teams

3.1.3.2 Players

3.1.3.3 Talent agencies

3.1.3.4 Training analytics tools providers

3.1.4 CHANNELS

3.1.4.1 Streaming platforms

3.1.4.2 TV networks

3.1.4.3 News services

3.1.4.4 Social Networks

3.1.5 SPONSORSHIP AND INVESTMENT

3.1.5.1 Brands

3.1.5.2 Investors

3.1.5.3 Advertisers

3.1.6 END USERS

3.1.6.1 Audience

3.2 Esports Market Structure - PORTER's Analysis

3.3 Esports- PEST Analysis

3.4 Esports - Market Variables & Impact Analysis

3.4.1 MARKET DRIVER ANALYSIS

3.4.1.1 High Accessibility and Inclusiveness

3.4.1.2 Increasing penetration of 5G

3.4.1.3 Increasing adoption of PC and mobile gaming

3.4.1.4 Metaverse in gaming

3.4.2 MARKET CHALLENGES/IMPEDIMENTS

3.4.2.1 Threat from betting/gambling

3.4.2.2 Match-fixing

3.4.2.3 Lack of regulation and standardization

3.4.2.4 Health risks associated with esports

3.4.3 MARKET TRENDS

3.4.3.1 Virtual reality (VR)

3.4.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.4.3.3 Data analytics

3.4.3.4 Franchise leagues

3.4.3.5 Prize pools

3.4.4 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

3.5 Esports - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

3.5.1 M&A ACTIVITY DASHBOARD

3.6 Esports - Patent Analysis

3.6.1 PATENT ANALYTICS DASHBOARD

3.7 Esports - Job Analysis

3.7.1 JOB ANALYTICS DASHBOARD

3.8 Esports - Venture Financing Analysis

3.8.1 VENTURE FINANCING DASHBOARD

3.9 Social Media Analysis

3.9.1 SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS DASHBOARD



4 Global Esports Market Revenue Opportunity

4.1 Global Market Revenue Snapshot

4.2 Global Esports Market By Revenue Stream, 2021-2030($ Mn)

4.3 Global Esports Market By Gaming Genre, 2021-2030 ($ Mn)



5 Esports Regional Outlook

5.1 Esports - Regional Deep Dive

5.2 Esports Market Snapshot

5.2.1 ESPORTS MARKET BY REVENUE STREAM, 2021 - 2030 ($ MN)

5.2.2 ESPORTS MARKET BY GAMING GENRE, 2021-2030 ($ MN)



6 Global Esports Competitive Landscape

6.1 Esports Competitive Index

6.2 Esports Key Vendor Snapshot

6.2.1 Company overview and financial information

6.2.2 Recent developments and Innovations

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Amazon (Twitch)

HTC Corp

Meta Platforms Inc

NVIDIA Corp

Epic Games Inc

Alphabet Inc

Intel Corp

Valve Corporation

Sony Group Corp

Nintendo Co Ltd

Electronic Arts Inc

Activision Blizzard Inc

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Microsoft Corp

