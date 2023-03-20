Siguldas CMAS JSC Notice to the Regular Shareholders’ Meeting on 21 April 2023

English Latvian

The Management Board of Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (unified reg. No. 40003013295, legal address: ‘Kalnabeites 8’, Sigulda, Sigulda area, LV-2150) announces that regular shareholders’ meeting of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ will take place on April 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at ‘Kalnabeites 8’, Sigulda, Sigulda area.

Agenda:

Reports of the management board and the supervisory board. Approval of Annual report for the year 2022. Decision making on the dispose of profit. Discharging the members of the management board, the members of the supervisory board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year of account and resigning from bringing claims against them. Election of the auditor and confirmation of the remuneration for the auditor. Election of the supervisory board and confirmation of the remuneration for the supervisory board. Election of the audit committee and confirmation of the remuneration for the audit committee.

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company's share capital, have rights within 7 days after the publication of the notification to require the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders' meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders' meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Management Board at least 7 days before the shareholders' meeting, the Management Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders' meeting. Upon request of the shareholders, the Management Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders' meeting about the company's economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

The information on the shareholders’ meeting and draft resolutions is available on the website of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’: https://www.sigmas.lv , on the website of the Official System for Central Storage of the Regulated Information: https://csri.investinfo.lv and on the website of the Stock Exchange ‘Nasdaq Riga’: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

Draft resolutions on the issues to be considered at the shareholders' meeting will be published on April 6, 2023.

Shareholders may submit proposals and suggestions on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting from 6 April to 20 April 2023 on business days only electronically by sending a request to the Company's e-mail address: sigcmas@sigmas.lv , or on the day of the meeting - at the place of registration in person.

13 April 2023 is the record date of the annual shareholders’ meeting. Only persons who are shareholders on the record date have the right, granted by their ownership of particular number of shares on the record date, to participate in the regular shareholders’ meeting of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ on 21 April 2023.

Shareholders’ registration will be open on April 21, 2023 from 09:00 a.m. till 10:00 a.m. at the venue of meeting.

Shareholders have rights to participate in the meeting in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. Upon registration, shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document. Upon registration representatives and authorized persons of shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document, and shall submit written power of attorney of the represented shareholder (The Form of a Written Power of Attorney is available on the website of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’: https://www.sigmas.lv , on the website of the Official System for Central Storage of the Regulated Information: https://csri.investinfo.lv and on the website of the Stock Exchange ‘Nasdaq Riga’: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com ) or legal representatives shall present a document certifying the authorization.

Shareholders, their legal representatives or authorized persons may exercise the right to vote in writing before the shareholders' meeting using a voting form which:

electronically signed with a secure electronic signature can be sent to the Company's e-mail address: sigcmas@sigmas.lv or

or signed can be sent to the postal address of the Company: Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’, ‘Kalnabeites 8’, Sigulda, Siguldas novads, LV-2150, Latvia.

When voting in writing before the meeting, shareholders, their legal representatives and authorized persons must attach a copy of an identity document to the e-mail or postal item. Shareholders' representatives and authorized persons must also enclose a copy of the written power of attorney of the represented shareholder or legal representatives must enclose a copy of the document certifying the authorization.

All fully completed voting forms received in the above-described manner by April 20, 2023 will be taken into account. Shareholders with such votes will be considered present at the shareholders' meeting. A shareholder, his legal representative or an authorized person who has voted before the shareholders' meeting may request the Company to confirm the receipt of the vote. The Company shall send a confirmation to the shareholder or his authorized representative immediately upon receipt of the vote.

If the shareholder has voted before the meeting, this does not prevent him from attending the meeting in person and participating in the voting. In this case, the vote previously cast by the shareholder will be annulled and the vote cast during the meeting will be taken into account.

The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ informs that according to the company’s Articles of Association, the total amount of shares with voting rights of joint stock company is 421 440.

