Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Janne Heikkinen

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on March 20, 2023, at 16:15 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heikkinen, Janne
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20230320085130_22
Transaction date: 2023-03-20
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13,499 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 13,499 Volume weighted average price: 1.01 EUR
Espoo, March 20, 2023
INNOFACTOR PLC
Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel
Additional information:
Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 40 724 5282
michaela.skrabb@innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles