Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $286.8 Billion by 2030 - Immunity Boosting and On-the-Go Nutrient-Rich Food & Beverage Products to Fuel Demand

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients estimated at US$185.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$286.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$173.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession

Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Natural Beverages

Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As Immunity Boosting Products

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor

An Introduction to Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

Global Market Prospects & outlook

Immunity Boosting and On-the-Go Nutrient-Rich Food & Beverage Products Fuel Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term Prospects

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand for Fruit & Vegetable-Based Health Foods: A Significant Market Opportunity

Health Benefits of Fruits & Vegetables to Boost Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Nutritional Comparison of Select Common Fruits & Vegetables

Food & Beverage Industry Trends to Shape Growth Trends in Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market

Processed Food Industry Dynamics & Rising Demand for Convenience Foods Augur Well for the Market

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention on Exciting Ingredients

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise Growth

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult Customers

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Innovations to Present New Opportunities for Fruit & Juice Ingredients Market

Vegetable Juices Emerge as Another Sweetening Option

New Companies to Fuel Innovation

Pandemic-Driven Consumer Demand for Natural Foods & Beverages Presents Opportunities for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

As Health Benefits Drive Demand for Smoothies, Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients to Grow

Growing Preparation of Juices & Smoothies at Home Amidst Heightened Awareness about Health to Spur Market Growth

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Grow in Popularity as Flavor Enhancers

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Ongoing 'Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market

Rising Popularity of Fruit Ingredients in Functional Foods and Beverages

Increasing Use of Fruit & Vegetable Pastes and Purees in Processed Foods and Beverages to Propel Market Growth

Focus on Launch of Organic Fruit & Vegetable-Based Products to Boost Market Prospects

NFC Juices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Healthy Snacking Trend Supports Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in Snack Foods and Bakery Products

Impact of Advancements in Fruit & Vegetable Processing Technologies

Emerging Ingredients to Transform Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market

Inclination of Millennials towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Fruit & Vegetable -Based Health Foods to Drive Market Gains

Megatrends Wield Influence on Market Growth

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Challenges Facing Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market

