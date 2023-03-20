Agricultural Drones Market Size to Grow at 34.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 29.9 Billion By 2032

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Drones Market Size collected USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 29.9 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 34.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Agricultural Drones Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Agricultural Drones Market Provides farmers with a range of tools for precision agriculture and crop management.

Advancements in drone technology, such as the development of autonomous drones and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are expected to drive growth in the market.

North America is the largest market for agricultural drones, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, with Asia Pacific being the fastest growing market for agricultural drones.

Agricultural Drones Market Report Coverage:

Market Agricultural Drones Market Agricultural Drones Market Size 2022 USD 1.5 Billion Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2032 USD 29.9 Billion Agricultural Drones Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 34.9% Agricultural Drones Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Agricultural Drones Market Base Year 2022 Agricultural Drones Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Application, And By Geography Agricultural Drones Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled DJI, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Agribotix, Autocopter Corp., Eagle UAV Services, URSULA Agriculture, Honeycomb Corp., Drone Deploy, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Parrot SA, Yamaha Motor, Delair Tech, AeroVironment Inc., Precision Hawk, and 3DR. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Agricultural Drones Market Overview:

The agricultural drones market is an innovative and rapidly expanding industry that offers farmers a variety of tools for crop monitoring and management. Drones equipped with specialized sensors and cameras can provide farmers with detailed information about crop health, moisture levels, and yield estimates, allowing for more efficient and precise crop management. These drones are also used for mapping, soil analysis, and pesticide and fertilizer application, reducing waste and improving crop yields. The market is driven by a growing demand for food due to population growth, the need for sustainable and efficient agriculture practices, and advancements in drone technology. The market is dominated by major players such as DJI, Trimble Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., but there are also many emerging startups and companies entering the market with unique and innovative drone applications for agriculture.

Trends in the Agricultural Drones Market:

Growth in use of multispectral and hyperspectral sensors for improved crop health analysis and disease detection.

Development of autonomous drones for more efficient and cost-effective crop monitoring.

Drones usage in precision spraying and application of fertilizers and pesticides, reducing waste and improving crop yields.

Adoption of swarm technology for coordinated and efficient crop monitoring and analysis.

Use of drones for precision irrigation management, reducing water usage and improving crop yields.

Integration of weather sensors for more accurate and timely weather monitoring and forecasting.

Development of hybrid drones for longer flight times and increased payload capacity.

Use of drones for livestock monitoring and management, including tracking and health analysis.

Development of swappable payloads, allowing for more flexible and customizable drone applications.

Growing trend towards drone-as-a-service (DaaS) models, allowing farmers to outsource drone operations to specialized service providers.

Agricultural Drones Market Dynamics:

Demand in food stock due to population growth and changing dietary habits, leading to the need for more efficient and sustainable agriculture practices.

Advancements in drone technology, including longer flight times, improved sensors, and autonomous capabilities.

Use of drones for remote and inaccessible areas, allowing for more comprehensive crop monitoring and analysis.

Growing trend towards digital agriculture and data-driven farming practices.

Increasing government support and funding for agricultural drone technology development and adoption.

Use of drones for rapid response to crop diseases and pests, allowing for more timely and effective interventions.

High demand for organic and non-GMO crops, leading to the need for more precise and sustainable crop management practices.

Growing trend towards vertical farming and urban agriculture, requiring innovative and high-tech crop management solutions.

Increasing importance of climate-smart agriculture and sustainable farming practices.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Agricultural Drones:

High cost of drone technology and maintenance, limiting adoption by small-scale farmers.

Limited awareness and education about the benefits of agricultural drones and their potential applications.

Concerns about data privacy and security, particularly in the storage and transfer of sensitive agricultural data.

Reliability and durability issues with drone hardware and software, leading to potential crashes and equipment failure.

Limited availability of skilled personnel to operate and maintain drones.

Concerns about potential negative impacts of drones on the environment, including noise pollution and wildlife disturbance.

Limitations in drone flight time and payload capacity, limiting the range of applications for agricultural drones.

Adverse weather conditions, such as strong winds and heavy rain, limiting the effectiveness of drone operations.

Limited compatibility between different drone hardware and software systems, hindering data sharing and integration.



Market Segmentation:

By Type of Component

Software Data Analytics Software Data Management Software Imaging Software Other

Hardware Control System Frames Navigation System Propulsion System Avionics Payload Other



By Application

Soil & Field Analysis

Crop Spray

Crop Monitoring

Planting & Seeding

Other



By Product Type

Rotary-Wing

Fixed Wing

Others



End User

E-commerce

Travel & Tourism

BFSI

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others



Agricultural Drones Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Agricultural Drones market share is the highest globally, with the United States being the leading contributor to market growth. The region's high adoption rate can be attributed to the presence of large agribusinesses, technological advancements, and favorable government initiatives. The use of drones in North America has resulted in improved crop yield, reduced labor costs, and efficient crop monitoring. In addition, the region is witnessing the emergence of several drone-as-a-service (DaaS) providers, allowing farmers to outsource drone operations and access advanced drone technology without investing in expensive equipment.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Agricultural Drones Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, with countries such as China and Japan leading the market growth. The region's growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for food due to population growth and changing dietary habits, coupled with the need for more efficient and sustainable agriculture practices. The use of drones in the region has resulted in improved crop yields, reduced labor costs, and efficient crop monitoring.

Europe is another key market for Agricultural Drones, with countries such as France, Germany, and the UK leading the market growth. The region is witnessing increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices, leading to the adoption of precision farming techniques and the use of drones for more efficient and precise crop management. Moreover, the region is witnessing increasing government support and funding for agricultural drone technology development and adoption.

The MEA and South American regions have an emerging Agricultural Drones market share, and it is expected to grow at a steady pace.

Agricultural Drones Market Key Players:

Major companies working in the market include DJI, Trimble Inc., Parrot SA, AeroVironment Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., HoneyComb Corporation, Agribotix LLC, AgJunction Inc., Airinov, DroneDeploy, GoPro Inc., Delair, senseFly, Topcon Positioning Group, Inc., Ursula Agriculture, Intel Corporation, Atlas Dynamics, and Sentera LLC. These companies are focused on developing high-tech drones that can be used for a range of agricultural applications, such as crop monitoring, irrigation, and fertilization.

