Global Rechargeable Batteries Strategic Business Report 2023: Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry Drives Growth

The global market for Rechargeable Batteries estimated at US$93.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -4.8% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Rechargeable Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Current and Future Analysis

Review of Demographic Trends

Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale Opportunities

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth

Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery Market Buoyant

Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments

Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments

Rechargeable Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium Industry

Lithium Batteries - Undeterred Growth

Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World

LiB Prices to Soften

Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries

Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry

Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow

Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications

Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow

NiCd Battery Demand on Decline

NiMH - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players

Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat

Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest Battery Chemistries

Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries - Set to Create a Revolution

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) - A Threat to Li-Ion Battery

Asia-Pacific - Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production

Advanced Batteries Sector - An Overview

