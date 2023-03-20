Global Rechargeable Batteries Strategic Business Report 2023: Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry Drives Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rechargeable Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Rechargeable Batteries estimated at US$93.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -4.8% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Rechargeable Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.2 Billion by the year 2030.
