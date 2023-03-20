Canned Beans Market Valuation to Hit USD 890 million by 2027 at 4.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canned Beans Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Canned Beans Market Information By Type, Category, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2027"; the market will achieve USD 890 million by 2027 at a 4.2% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Beans preserved and put in cans are known as canned beans. The salt, water, and certain preservatives used to keep the beans in the cans aid in preserving their color, texture, and freshness. Both offline and online distribution channels are accessible for canned beans, which are already cooked. Beans sold in tins of various sorts are known as canned beans. One of the earliest cultivated foods in the world is the bean. Beans have several health advantages, such as lowering cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart disease, and lowering the risk of diabetes. Furthermore, since they don't need to be prepared beforehand by peeling, slicing, or cleaning, canned beans are incredibly practical.

Hence, the market for canned beans is driven by rising health concerns, a growing desire for better foods, and ease of consumption. Another element boosting the market's expansion is an increase in the number of working people and their inclination for quick meals. Because they contain protein, carbohydrates, fiber, manganese, magnesium, B vitamins, copper, iron, phosphorus, and zinc, canned beans are regarded as being very nutrient-dense foods. These are low-fat, cholesterol-free, and saturated-fat-free goods. They are consequently becoming more common in vegetarian and vegan diets. Furthermore, customers stockpiling long-lasting necessities during the coronavirus epidemic increased the demand for canned goods, particularly beans, dramatically. The emergence of panic shopping has fueled the market growth for these legumes.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 890 million CAGR 4.2% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers increasing demand for packaged and pre-processed food products rising concept of veganism

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the canned beans market are:

The H. J. Heinz Company (US)

ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US)

Del Monte Foods (US)

American Garden (US)

Grandma Brown's Beans Inc. (US)

Bush Brothers & Company (US)

B&G Foods, Inc. (US)

Windmill Organics Limited (UK)

Bonduelle (France)

Epicure (UK)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The acceptance of busy lifestyles and the growing preference for prepackaged and pre-processed packaged foods fuel the expansion of the global market for canned beans. One of the main factors contributing to canned beans' appeal is the ease with which they may be prepared without requiring hours of soaking. Also, consumers demand more healthful foods with energy, proteins, and necessary vitamins due to their nutrient-rich status. The main drivers of the market's expansion are increased consumer awareness of the benefits of canned food items and rising personal disposable income. The factors determining market expansion include changing lifestyles, westernization, increasing research and development efforts made by major corporations, particularly in developing economies, and ever-increasing worldwide participation. Increasing customer demand for ready-to-eat food items, improving distribution channels, rising organic demand, the retail sector's continued expansion in developing economies, rising consumer health consciousness, and shifting consumer tastes and preferences will contribute to market value growth.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the canned beans market include the expansion and development of the food and beverage industries, a growing emphasis on innovations by the food and beverage industry, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of canned and convenient food products, a surge in consumer awareness of the advantages of various types of beans, and rising discretionary cash by the major companies. In addition, the interest in canned legumes has been rising due to consumers' growing worries about their health. In the coming years, it is anticipated that the growing popularity of ethnic foods will drive up prices for lentils and chickpeas. Moreover, government programs have increased the popularity of canned legumes in several areas.

Market Restraints:

Since canned beans contain much sodium, they may not be suitable for those with high blood pressure or other illnesses. As a result, it influences demand. A significant obstacle to the market's expansion will be the big portion of the population who are allergic to beans. The pandemic's effects on supply chain disruptions and fluctuating raw material prices would further limit the market's potential for expansion. The market growth rate will also be hampered by the increasing use of artificial flavors in canned beans, increased demand for fresh food goods, high expenses connected with those products, and rising costs for R&D activities.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a conflicting effect on the global economy. On the one hand, travel and cargo movement limits decreased the demand for the product. On the other hand, the expansion of e-commerce businesses led to strong demand for canned beans via online delivery services. These beans can be stored longer than normal beans and are free of microbial contamination, which has increased market demand. But the global economic downturn also impacted the global market's supply and demand.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and non-store-based. By type, the market includes navy beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and pinto beans. By category, the market includes conventional and organic.

Regional Insights

Many European manufacturers sell their goods by including regional heritage or native beans. They hope this strategy will enable them to participate in the regional food trend and increase their opportunity. The interest in canned legumes is also increasing as customer preferences for BPA-free packaging change. Europe dominates the global market for canned beans. The European market has been driven by rising customer demand for plant-based protein substitutes for meat protein. Processed kidney beans have recently become well-liked throughout the area due to their extensive shelf life and high affinity for canned food, notably canned beans. The desire for high-quality goods and people's high disposable income contribute to the market's expansion. Furthermore, this region is a leader due to the widespread acceptance of vegetarian and vegan eating patterns. The geographical market segment with the fastest growth rate in Asia-Pacific. A high propensity for a vegetarian or vegan diet supports the need for canned beans in this area. The control of post-harvest losses and value addition are becoming increasingly important, accelerating the expansion of the global industry.

